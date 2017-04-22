Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Rumours

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly edging closer to bolstering their defensive line by bringing in Hull City left-back Andy Robertson when the transfer window opens in the summer.

According to Mike Keegan of Daily Mail, the Reds are set to part with £8 million to secure the services of Robertson, who's impressed during his time with the Tigers this season.

The 23-year-old has been a mainstay of the Hull City back line since joining from Dundee in 2014, but the 2016-17 campaign has seen him really come of age.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Robertson has proved a threat going forward in the Premier League this term as well as solid at the back and has always found space to be an outlet on his left flank.

He's even chipped in with a couple of goals to help Hull's quest of staying in the top flight, with his recent strike against West Ham United the pick of the bunch.

Having won the ball back himself, Robertson embarked on a marauding run upfield before finishing off a flowing move to set his side up for an important three points:

Robertson isn't quite the finished article yet, but with the right coaching at Anfield he could, indeed, develop into a regular in the Liverpool team.

James Milner has done a fantastic job of deputising at full-back in place of the ever-unreliable Alberto Moreno, but the Englishman is still best deployed in a more advanced role.

Keegan wrote that Jurgen Klopp is also interested in landing Real Betis left-back Riza Durmisi.

Further up the pitch, Liverpool target Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that he'd like to stay at Arsenal amid rumours of joining the Reds this summer.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The England international told Complex that he wants to keep winning with Arsenal and use his domestic success to stay in the frame for next year’s World Cup, via Tom Olver of Metro:

My personal ambitions are always to play as well as I can and be as professional as I can for Arsenal and obviously stay in and around the England squad as well. For me as an attacker it’s scoring and creating goals and helping the team to win, so I’ll just be focused on doing that as well as I can for my club.

Liverpool were previously said to be confident of landing Oxlade-Chamberlain and were not put off by his hefty price tag, per James Ducker of the Telegraph.

The Reds are sitting pretty in third place in the Premier League with five very winnable fixtures remaining to round off their season, starting with Sunday's visit of Crystal Palace to Anfield.