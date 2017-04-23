Biggest Offseason Priorities and Targets for Indiana Pacers

1 of 5

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Paul George’s dissatisfaction in the Circle City has gone from rumbling subplot to full-blown storyline over the course of this season.

Back in December, George griped about how little fun he was having with the Pacers. The following month, he took umbrage with boos from home fans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Before the trade deadline, he spoke ominously of a “dark cloud” hanging over the Pacers. After the deadline came and went, he complained about not being "in the loop” regarding the team’s trade talks, some of which reportedly involved George to some degree.

And that was all before he called out C.J. Miles’ shot at the end of Game 1 and Lance Stephenson’s attitude after Game 2 of Indy’s first-round series with Cleveland.

Those and other comments point to plenty of unhappiness in PG-13’s camp, though to hear Bleacher Report’s Kevin Ding tell it, they may simply be the byproduct of his refreshingly candid approach to PR:

George also has been one of the most open of NBA stars, sitting at his locker for 20 minutes in front of the press when other stars are hiding, and pausing his walk to answer a question when others blow by rather than talk. It has all happened with limited fanfare given his locale in Indianapolis.

Not that George is without reason for discontent. The Pacers (42-40) didn’t lock down a playoff spot until the last day of the regular season, following a tumultuous offseason during which they changed head coaches (Frank Vogel out, Nate McMillan promoted) and point guards (George Hill out, Jeff Teague acquired).

Still, all those points of contention could be rendered moot if George is named to an All-NBA team. Should he land one of those coveted spots, he would be eligible to sign a super-max extension with the Pacers worth nearly $200 million—one he wouldn’t be able to ink anywhere other than Indy.

Money may not buy happiness, but that kind of scratch would be next to impossible to turn down.