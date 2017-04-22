Bray Wyatt Is the Only Hope for Saving Broken Matt Hardy in WWE

Credit: WWE.com

Upon the memorable WWE return of Matt and Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania 33, Michael Cole remarked "things are about to be broken!" This was just as much of a nod to their time on the independent circuit as the Broken Hardys as it was a nod to their Attitude Era tendencies to break tables, ladders and chairs alongside Edge, Christian and the Dudley Boyz.

Throughout their WWE comeback tour, Matt and Jeff have existed almost exclusively as their vintage Hardy Boyz incarnation. To the untrained eye, little has changed since the last time these two were the WWE tag team champions in 2007. Still, Matt Hardy has at least made a modest effort to keep the embattled gimmick alive through subtle references and mannerisms on television.

This past week, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc, h/t F4W Online) reported that the WWE has plans to bring back the "Broken" Hardy gimmick. With the similarly supernatural Bray Wyatt now on Raw by way of the Superstar Shake-up, his brand of sorcery and witchcraft goes hand-in-hand with the abracadabra bona fides of the Broken Hardys. In fact, with The Undertaker presumably retired and Kane off running for Mayor of Knox County, per TMZ.com, Wyatt the is last of a dying breed in the WWE. He's also the only hope for this bold and inventive gimmick to succeed.

In Impact Wrestling, the Broken Universe thrived through competition from comparable circus acts like The Decay. After the success of Final Deletion, and once the Hardys were united as a Broken Matt and Brother Nero, the pairing needed a formidable, celestial foe. Through their feud with The Decay, Impact was able to expand the Broken Universe with television specials and matches such as Delete or Decay, The Great War and Total Nonstop Deletion.



Should the WWE choose to take on the ambitious task of introducing its mainstream fanbase to the Broken brand, although hardcore fans occupy this space now more than ever, it will be an uphill battle. Impact Wrestling built its entire brand around the Broken Universe. Its unrelenting commitment to this over-the-top franchise was a contributing factor to its success. Impact Wrestling remains committed to this day as it fights tooth-and-nail to retain ownership of the Broken Universe, per PWInsider (h/t Wrestling Inc).

In the WWE, Matt and Jeff compete on a crowded Raw roster where television time is at a premium even in the three-hour era. Should the pairing become "Broken," feuding with Bray Wyatt will allow them to recreate their unique personas with a character who is no stranger to the supernatural.

Wyatt and Matt Hardy were aware of their similarities before the legendary tag team even returned to the WWE. Last year, the two participated in lighthearted Twitter exchanges at the peak of the Broken Hardys. For what it's worth, the Hardys and Bray Wyatt do not necessarily have to feud with one another. After being shipped off to Raw, Wyatt once again finds himself in-between cults. Wyatt is typically a weaker character when his tendencies as a charismatic leader are not punctuated with a follower or three.

Imagine if Bray Wyatt broke the Hardy Boyz and coaxed them to join forces. It would be all the hipster satisfaction of the Broken Universe made easier to digest in the WWE with the familiarity of the Wyatt Family.

