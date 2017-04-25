2017 NBA Free Agent Stock Watch: Playoff Edition

0 of 10

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

Potential buyers on the NBA free-agent market will always consider a player's full resume, but everyone's guilty of succumbing to a little recency bias now and then.

As such, the NBA playoffs can influence the perception of a soon-to-be free agent, helping or hindering his earning potential.

Here, we'll run down the guys who entered the postseason with the best chances to alter their market values. That means players like Stephen Curry, Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Otto Porter, Gordon Hayward, Kyle Lowry, Paul Millsap and JJ Redick—all potential free agents—aren't involved. Every one of them has already done enough to firmly establish what they're worth, and virtually all are assured of max offers regardless of what they do in the postseason.

We'll focus instead on players with something to prove. On those with opportunities to sink or swim. To stand up on the big stage or stumble in the spotlight.

Let's take stock.