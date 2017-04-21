Adrien Broner Arrest Video Released After Fighter Shot at in SUV

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Boxer Adrien Broner's arrest video has been obtained after police in Kentucky stopped him on Thursday after noticing bullet holes in his SUV.

TMZ Sports released video footage of Broner's arrest (WARNING: FOOTAGE CONTAINS NSFW LANGUAGE):

According to Cameron Knight of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Broner was arrested due to "an open warrant from 2014 on alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct charges and the SUV was held for investigation."

Broner was released from jail after posting $503 bond and is due to appear in court on April 27.

The 27-year-old Broner is the WBA super lightweight champion and defeated Adrían Granados in his most recent bout in February.

For more news, rumors and related stories about Adrien Broner and Boxing, check out the Boxing stream on Bleacher Report's app.