Madison Bumgarner May Miss over 2 Months with Dirt Bike Accident Injuries

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants could be without star pitcher Madison Bumgarner for more than two months following a dirt bike accident Thursday.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported the Giants "will get more info on Bumgarner in days ahead, but there is concern within [the] organization the injury will sideline him longer than two months."

Per MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, the team placed Bumgarner on the 10-day disabled list Friday after he suffered bruised ribs and a Grade 1 or 2 AC sprain in his left (pitching) shoulder during an accident on his dirt bike during an off day in Colorado. The Giants are in Denver for a three-game series with the Rockies.

From 2011 to 2016, Bumgarner's 25.9 FanGraphs wins above replacement ranked second among National League starting pitchers, trailing only Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

Bumgarner is off to a fantastic start this season, despite having an 0-3 record. He's recorded an ERA of 3.00 with 28 strikeouts and just four walks through four starts.

