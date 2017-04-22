2017 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Projections and Latest Buzz on Top Prospects

David Goldman/Associated Press

We're now only days away from the 2017 NFL draft. After months of preparation, we're finally hitting the home stretch. While you might think this means we have a grasp on what teams are going to do at the top of Round 1, the reality is that the entire draft landscape is still changing.

Even with less than a week to go, news and rumors are still emerging that could heavily impact the top of the draft.

We're going to examine some of the latest news and rumors surrounding the draft's first-round prospects here. We'll also run down the current draft order and mock picks based on factors such as player potential, prospect stock, team fits and team needs.

2017 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 Pick NFL Team Proj. Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams, S, LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (from LAR) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 6 New York Jets Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 7 Los Angeles Chargers Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 9 Cincinnati Bengals Haason Reddick, LB, Temple 10 Buffalo Bills Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 11 New Orleans Saints Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State 13 Arizona Cardinals Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 14 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) John Ross, WR, Washington 15 Indianapolis Colts O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 16 Baltimore Ravens Charles Harris, DE, Missouri 17 Washington Redskins Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan 18 Tennessee Titans Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 20 Denver Broncos Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky 21 Detroit Lions Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU 22 Miami Dolphins Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 23 New York Giants David Njoku, TE, Miami 24 Oakland Raiders Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut 25 Houston Texans Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech 26 Seattle Seahawks Garett Bolles, OT, Utah 27 Kansas City Chiefs Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 28 Dallas Cowboys T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin 29 Green Bay Packers Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan 31 Atlanta Falcons Dan Feeney, G, Indiana 32 New Orleans Saints (from NE) Kevin King, CB, Washington

Latest Buzz on First-Round Prospects

Reuben Foster Had Diluted Sample

To say that former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster has not had an ideal predraft process would be an understatement. He was sent home from the combine, there are differing opinions on his recovery from shoulder surgery and other linebackers like Temple's Haason Reddick have been climbing up draft boards.

The latest blow to Foster's draft stock is the news that Foster was flagged at the combine—apparently before he was sent home—for a diluted urine sample.

While a diluted sample is not the same thing as a positive drug test, it will be treated the same by the NFL, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. However, Foster himself broke the news and claimed he has nothing to hide.

"This is something that's going to get out. I don't make excuses. I'm a real dude," Foster said, per Rapoport. "I try to be a good person. ... I just hope the coaches understand and that's all I can hope and pray for."

According to Foster, the diluted test was simply a product of over-hydration.

It's unclear exactly how much this latest issue will affect Foster's draft stock, but I believe that for some teams, it is a big deal. A diluted sample in and of itself isn't a major red flag, but when teams already have concerns about what a player is doing in his off time, it becomes one.

As Dan Brugler of CBS Sports recently pointed out, scouts have had concerns about Foster's off-field activities:

Teams that were on the fence about Foster due to maturity and character concerns may now view him negatively. Of course, those teams that are in love with the player and are willing to overlook such concerns will probably still pull the trigger on Foster if he is available.

John Ross Off Some Draft Boards

Former Washington receiver John Ross raised a lot of eyebrows at the scouting combine by setting a new record in the 40-yard dash. He ran the even in just 4.22 seconds. This, along with some quality game film from this past season, had Ross trending upward heading into the draft.

Or, at least, this is what many of us thought. The reality, though, is that there are legitimate injury concerns with the 5'11", 188-pound receiver. According to NFL Media's Mike Mayock, this has caused some teams to take Ross off their draft boards entirely.

"There are some teams that have pushed him either down their boards or off their boards because of injuries," Mayock said, per Chase Goodbread of NFL.com. "He's had surgery on his shoulder, he's had surgery on both knees, and he's got a small frame. So the durability is a big issue with him right now."

It certainly doesn't help that Ross is a bit of an undersized receiver. While this doesn't plague every undersized receiver in the NFL, it is a real concern. The 175-pound wideout DeSean Jackson, for example, has missed 16 games—the equivalent of a full season—in his nine-year career.

Jackson didn't come into the league with the kind of injury concerns Ross possesses.

Harris on the Rise?

When it comes to pure edge-rushers in this draft, the two big names have been Texas A&M's Myles Garrett and Tennessee's Derek Barnett. However, these certainly aren't the only edge-rushers likely to go in the first round. Another likely first-rounder is Missouri's Charles Harris.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Harris' stock is higher than some think, and he might even go ahead of Barnett:

I'm not so sure that Harris will go ahead of Barnett, but I am high on the former Tiger. He put up 16.0 sacks, 30.5 tackles for a loss and a lot of high-motor work on game film over the last two years. As a pass-rusher, I think he can be a valuable commodity for a team.

I have trouble putting Harris above Barnett, though, because of Barnett's technique and excellent hand usage. Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller believes Barnett's use of hands in the trenches is even better than Garrett, the draft's presumed No. 1 pick:

Barnett, I think, is closer to a finished product than Harris. However, I do believe both will hear their names called relatively early on the draft's opening night.