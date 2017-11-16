4-Star DT Prospect Jordan Davis Commits to Georgia over Miami, Others

Source: Scout.com

The Georgia Bulldogs' recruiting class has gotten a lot stronger on the defensive line after Jordan Davis committed to the program Thursday.

Davis is a budding star at defensive tackle. The North Carolina native is listed at 6'6" and 330 pounds, per 247Sports.com. He's a 4-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 13 defensive tackle from his home state, No. 27 defensive tackle recruit in the nation and No. 312 recruit overall.

Jim Halley of USA Today noted Davis' raw ability as a football player have made him one of the top recruits in this year's class:

"With 650 players at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Underclassman Combine, it's difficult for most athletes to stand out, but that's not a problem for Mallard Creek (Charlotte, N.C.) defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

"At 6-6 and 300 pounds, the junior obviously passes the eye test, but he's also explosive for a player of his size and a natural leader. He came late to football, playing basketball only before transferring to Mallard Creek from Hopewell (Huntersville, N.C.) this past season."

Despite not having a wealth of football experience, the fact Davis is already this highly regarded indicates he can become a star with the right coaching and development over the next four years.

With Davis aboard, head coach Kirby Smart has now padded Georgia's 2018 recruiting class with 11 commits who are 4-star or 5-star prospects, including quarterback Justin Fields, running back Zamir White, edge rusher Azeez Ojulari and fellow defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.