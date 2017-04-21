Marshawn Lynch, Raiders Rumored to Be Far Apart on Contract Asking Price

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders have been linked to Marshawn Lynch in a possible trade with the Seattle Seahawks for weeks now, but they're reportedly only interested in acquiring him on their own terms.

On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle's Vic Tafur reported the Raiders want to pay Lynch one-third of the $9 million Seattle would owe him next season if he returned. However, he noted Lynch is "balking at taking less than half."

The Raiders would also like to hear a definitive answer from Lynch about his commitment to the Silver and Black within the next week.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Oakland general manager Reggie McKenzie said the team is looking for clarification soon.

"At some point, you would like to know," he said. "Prior to the draft is that point."

Those comments seem to jibe with a report from The MMQB's Albert Breer that stated the Raiders are "willing to walk away from a potential deal" even though talks between the two sides "have remained positive.

If both parties can't reach an agreement before next Thursday, the Raiders could turn their attention toward the NFL draft as they seek to add another prong to a backfield that already features electric runners in DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard.

