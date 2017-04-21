4-Star WR Prospect Kyle Philips Commits to UCLA Bruins

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Class of 2018 wide receiver Kyle Philips announced Friday he's planning to play college football at UCLA.

The offensive playmaker confirmed his choice of the Bruins on social media:

Philips is a 4-star recruit who's the No. 206 overall prospect in the 2018 class, according to the Scout. The outlet also lists him as the No. 35 wide receiver and the seventh-best California-based player at the position among his incoming group.

The San Marcos High School star told Scout's Blair Angulo the opportunity to remain near his family while still landing with a top program for both education and football was perfect for him.

"Being close to home was another thing that was hard to pass up," he said. "I get to stay in California with amazing weather. I get to stay close to my family, which is very important to me, and my parents and grandparents get to watch me play. All those things were too much to pass on."

Greg Biggins of Fox Sports provided his analysis of the commitment:

The only major concern about Philips, who's showcased quick feet, smooth movement and reliable hands in high school, is his size. At 5'11", 176 pounds it's unclear whether he has the frame necessary to become a high-volume target in college.

That said, his floor as a prospect is a shifty slot receiver who can create matchup problems in key situations. That's an increasingly useful weapon in the current pass-happy environment, so it's a low-risk addition for the Bruins.

While UCLA features 18 wide receivers on its current spring roster, 10 of them are upperclassmen. So some spots in the wideout rotation should become available by the time Philips is ready to contend for serious playing time in 2019.

