Valero Texas Open 2017: Bud Cauley, Tony Finau Finish Friday in 1st Place

Marianna Massey/Getty Images

Expect a frenzied finish at the 2017 Valero Texas Open over the weekend after Friday's second round ended with 25 golfers within four shots of the lead. Bud Cauley and Tony Finau are tied atop the crowded pack at eight-under par on the AT&T Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio in Texas.

Nobody could create any separation throughout Round 2 despite prime scoring conditions, which presented the opportunity to shoot in the low 60s. Instead, Finau and Cameron Smith tied for the day's best round with a pair of seven-under 65s.

Here's a look at the updated tournament leaderboard through 36 holes:

Cauley pushing his way into contention comes as a surprise. He started the 2016-17 campaign by missing seven cuts in his first 13 stroke-play events, including four straight early on, and has never captured a victory on the PGA Tour.

The 27-year-old, University of Alabama product might be in the process of finding a groove, though. He finished ninth in the RBC Heritage last week, highlighted by a first-round 63, and now he's striking the ball well for the second consecutive week.

The PGA Tour passed along his post-round comments:

More shots like he hit throughout Friday's play could leave him in the mix Sunday:

Finau held the lead by himself for a brief moment late in the day. He couldn't consolidate the advantage, however, as he hit a wayward tee shot on the par-five 18th and never recovered en route to a bogey to finish an otherwise terrific round on a low note:

Mike McAllister of PGA Tour Digital jokingly showcased the collateral damage:

The 27-year-old American owns one prior tour victory, which came at the Puerto Rico Open on a course that plays similar to TPC San Antonio. So he's a definite threat to maintain his hot start this week.

While both Cauley and Finau had their fair share of highlight-reel moments Friday, the shot of the day might have belonged to Jimmy Walker from the bunker at No. 11.

The PGA Tour spotlighted the shot, which came from an uneven stance while chipping up a steep slope from the sand:

At the opposite end of the spectrum, there were several notable names who failed to qualify for the weekend. Patrick Reed, Billy Horschel, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, Angel Cabrera, Ian Poulter and Retief Goosen all fell below the even-par cut line.

Looking ahead, it's tough to pick any single player out of such a jam-packed group, but keep an eye on Kevin Chappell. He's opened the event with two rounds in the 60s thanks to strong play off the tee and on the greens. He could go super low on moving day if his iron play heats up.