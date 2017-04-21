    Cowboys CB Anthony Brown Gets Tattoo of Potato Chip on Shoulder

    Thomas DuffyFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2017

    Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown will enter his second NFL season with a chip on his shoulder.

    A salty-, crunchy-looking potato chip.

    On Friday, Brown posted the above tattoo on his Instagram page—with the caption "Been playing with a chip on my shoulder all my life"—but later deleted it. Fans have been commenting on his most recent post about the chip picture.                                      

    Props to Brown for the amusing ink.           

