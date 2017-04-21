Cowboys CB Anthony Brown Gets Tattoo of Potato Chip on Shoulder

Cowboys CB Anthony Brown Gets Tattoo of Potato Chip on ShoulderApril 21, 2017
Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher
It's official. The #Cowboys need to draft a #CB at 28. Anthony Brown's tattoo is release-worthy. https://t.co/LhnwV0IEXu4/21/2017, 8:08:59 PM
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown will enter his second NFL season with a chip on his shoulder.
A salty-, crunchy-looking potato chip.
On Friday, Brown posted the above tattoo on his Instagram page—with the caption "Been playing with a chip on my shoulder all my life"—but later deleted it. Fans have been commenting on his most recent post about the chip picture.
Gayle Saunders @EagleSessions
@Marcus_Mosher .Fixed. https://t.co/DtLpEQyGlz4/21/2017, 8:28:26 PM
Props to Brown for the amusing ink.
