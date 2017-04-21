NASCAR at Bristol 2017 Qualifying Canceled; Kyle Larson Awarded Pole Position

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Qualifying for the 2017 Food City 500 was rained out Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. Because of the cancellation, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series leader Kyle Larson was awarded pole position based on owner points.

Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano will round out the top five when the green flag waves Sunday afternoon.

Here's a look at the complete starting order for the eighth race of the 2017 season:

2017 NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500 Lineup Position Car No. Driver 1 42 Kyle Larson 2 24 Chase Elliott 3 78 Martin Truex Jr. 4 2 Brad Keselowski 5 22 Joey Logano 6 21 Ryan Blaney 7 18 Kyle Busch 8 1 Jamie McMurray 9 14 Clint Bowyer 10 4 Kevin Harvick 11 48 Jimmie Johnson 12 6 Trevor Bayne 13 31 Ryan Newman 14 77 Erik Jones 15 41 Kurt Busch 16 11 Denny Hamlin 17 5 Kasey Kahne 18 43 Aric Almirola 19 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 20 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 21 3 Austin Dillon 22 20 Matt Kenseth 23 19 Daniel Suarez 24 13 Ty Dillon 25 47 AJ Allmendinger 26 27 Paul Menard 27 37 Chris Buescher 28 95 Michael McDowell 29 10 Danica Patrick 30 34 Landon Cassill 31 72 Cole Whitt 32 32 Matt DiBenedetto 33 38 David Ragan 34 15 Reed Sorenson 35 83 Corey LaJoie 36 23 Gray Gaulding 37 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt 38 51 Timmy Hill 39 55 Derrike Cope Source: NASCAR.com

Sunday's race marks the second Cup Series competition at Bristol since it underwent changes last summer. According to Jim Utter of Motorsport.com, those alterations included "polishing" the lower racing groove at the short rack and adding a substance to improve overall grip.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will start 20th after a sluggish start to the campaign, will be racing on the surface for the first time after missing the latter stages of last season with concussion concerns. He told Kenny Hawkins of WJHL on Thursday he liked the changes:

They didn't go all in adding as much as they could so there is certainly more that can be done if they want to increase the ability to run that bottom groove they know now what options they got but I thought it was awesome they tried it and it's certainly outside of the box and comfort zone for the track to take that kind of risk but I'm glad they did and we've learned something so we can maybe apply that not only at Bristol but to other race tracks.

This week's pole-sitter didn't sound nearly as enthusiastic after Friday's practice session:

Whichever driver is able to adapt the quickest could fill the void as the Bristol spring race's dominant figure. It's a void that opened following the offseason retirement of Carl Edwards, who won two of the last three editions of the Food City 500.

Rain could put a further damper on the weekend schedule, though. The Weather Channel forecast projects a 100 percent chance of precipitation Sunday with high temperatures only reaching the upper 50s. A chance of showers carries into Monday.

Larson will lead the field to the starting line Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Fox if the rain holds off.