    NASCAR at Bristol 2017 Qualifying Canceled; Kyle Larson Awarded Pole Position

    April 21, 2017

    BRISTOL, TN - APRIL 21: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet, poses with the pole award for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 21, 2017 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    Qualifying for the 2017 Food City 500 was rained out Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. Because of the cancellation, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series leader Kyle Larson was awarded pole position based on owner points.         

    Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano will round out the top five when the green flag waves Sunday afternoon.

    Here's a look at the complete starting order for the eighth race of the 2017 season:

    2017 NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500 Lineup
    PositionCar No.Driver
    142Kyle Larson
    224Chase Elliott
    378Martin Truex Jr.
    42Brad Keselowski
    522Joey Logano
    621Ryan Blaney
    718Kyle Busch
    81Jamie McMurray
    914Clint Bowyer
    104Kevin Harvick
    1148Jimmie Johnson
    126Trevor Bayne
    1331Ryan Newman
    1477Erik Jones
    1541Kurt Busch
    1611Denny Hamlin
    175Kasey Kahne
    1843Aric Almirola
    1917Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
    2088Dale Earnhardt Jr.
    213Austin Dillon
    2220Matt Kenseth
    2319Daniel Suarez
    2413Ty Dillon
    2547AJ Allmendinger
    2627Paul Menard
    2737Chris Buescher
    2895Michael McDowell
    2910Danica Patrick
    3034Landon Cassill
    3172Cole Whitt
    3232Matt DiBenedetto
    3338David Ragan
    3415Reed Sorenson
    3583Corey LaJoie
    3623Gray Gaulding
    3733Jeffrey Earnhardt
    3851Timmy Hill
    3955Derrike Cope
    Sunday's race marks the second Cup Series competition at Bristol since it underwent changes last summer. According to Jim Utter of Motorsport.com, those alterations included "polishing" the lower racing groove at the short rack and adding a substance to improve overall grip.

    Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will start 20th after a sluggish start to the campaign, will be racing on the surface for the first time after missing the latter stages of last season with concussion concerns. He told Kenny Hawkins of WJHL on Thursday he liked the changes:

    They didn't go all in adding as much as they could so there is certainly more that can be done if they want to increase the ability to run that bottom groove they know now what options they got but I thought it was awesome they tried it and it's certainly outside of the box and comfort zone for the track to take that kind of risk but I'm glad they did and we've learned something so we can maybe apply that not only at Bristol but to other race tracks.

    This week's pole-sitter didn't sound nearly as enthusiastic after Friday's practice session:

    Whichever driver is able to adapt the quickest could fill the void as the Bristol spring race's dominant figure. It's a void that opened following the offseason retirement of Carl Edwards, who won two of the last three editions of the Food City 500.

    Rain could put a further damper on the weekend schedule, though. The Weather Channel forecast projects a 100 percent chance of precipitation Sunday with high temperatures only reaching the upper 50s. A chance of showers carries into Monday.

    Larson will lead the field to the starting line Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Fox if the rain holds off.