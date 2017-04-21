Athletics Announce Plans for New Stadium in Oakland

BEN MARGOT/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics appear to be moving closer to landing a new stadium in the city after announcing a location has been determined.

On Friday, the team revealed via its Twitter account the site "will be announced later this year."

A's president Dave Kaval told Elliott Almond of the San Jose Mercury News in February that team owner John Fisher was investing millions of dollars in hopes of finding a new spot for a stadium and a location announcement would come at some point in 2017.

"To achieve that goal, you have to look at sites that might be hard and complicated because this is a once-in-a-generational opportunity," he said. "A decision like this, you need to be deliberate—you need to take your time; you need to make the necessary investments on the front end."

The A's having been playing their home games at Oakland Coliseum, which they share with the NFL's Raiders. The stadium has had a multitude of problems over the years, including a plumbing issue in 2016 that required maintenance workers to clean the visitors dugout after a toilet backed up.

For more news, rumors and related stories about the Oakland A's and MLB, check out the MLB and A's streams on Bleacher Report's app.