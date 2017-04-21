Shaq Evans Suspended 4 Games for Violating NFL Substance Abuse Policy

John Raoux/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Shaq Evans has been suspended for four games by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Per NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal, the NFL announced Evans' suspension on Friday.

The Cowboys signed Evans to their practice squad in January after he previously spent time with the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots.

The 26-year-old has yet to appear in a game in his NFL career. He was originally drafted by the Jets in the fourth round in 2014.

