    2017 Premier League 2: Friday's U23 Results, Scores, Latest Tables and Fixtures

    ALDERSHOT, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Ike Ugbo of Chesea celebrates after scoring his team's second goal of the game during the Premier League 2 match between Chelsea and Everton on April 21, 2017 in Aldershot, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
    Everton missed the chance to clinch the Premier League 2 title on Friday, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea at EBB Stadium.

    Ike Ugbo opened the scoring against the run of play for Chelsea with a deflected shot, although Bassala Sambou levelled for the visitors before the break. After half-time Liam Walsh fired Everton ahead for the first time, but Ugbo was on hand to grab his second just a couple of minutes later.

    The draw leaves Everton six points ahead of second-placed Manchester City having played a game more; their final match of the campaign is against rivals Liverpool.

    Elsewhere on the night, Newcastle United won 2-0 at Middlesbrough, while Derby nicked a crucial 1-0 win on the road at Southampton in a vital match in the race to avoid relegation.

    Here are the results in full from Friday's action, the Premier League 2 table and a look back at an absorbing night featuring some of the brightest young players in the country.

    Premier League 2 2016-17: Friday Results
    Chelsea U232-2Everton U23
    Southampton U230-1Derby County U23
    Middlesbrough U230-1Newcastle United U23
    Premier League 2 2016-17: Standings
    Division 1TeamMPWDLFADP
    1Everton U232115334719+2848
    2Manchester City U232012624828+2042
    3Liverpool U232011454224+1837
    4Arsenal U232010283728+932
    5Chelsea U23217953930+930
    6Tottenham Hotspur U232064103037-722
    7Manchester United U23205782434-1022
    8Sunderland U23205782333-1022
    9Southampton U232156102636-1021
    10Derby County U232156102941-1221
    11Leicester City U23204792539-1419
    12Reading U232053123152-2118
    #TeamMPWDLFADP
    1Swansea City U232116143921+1849
    2Wolves U232111553829+938
    3Newcastle United U232211473430+437
    4Fulham U232110383829+933
    5Blackburn Rovers U23219482428-431
    6West Ham United U23218672826+230
    7Aston Villa U23218583432+229
    8Brighton U23217682022-227
    9West Bromwich U232164112529-422
    10Middlesbrough U232256112534-921
    11Stoke City U23214892432-820
    12Norwich City U232144131835-1716
    Friday Recap

    As relayed by the Everton Twitter feed, both teams paid tribute to Tottenham Hotspur under-23 manager Ugo Ehiogu before the game; the 44-year-old died on Friday having suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday, per BBC Sport:

    Knowing they would have secured the title with three points, it was no surprise to see Everton fly out of the traps, pin their opponents back and conjure a number of decent openings.

    But it was Chelsea who struck first, rather against the pattern of the game. Mason Mount burst forward and fed Ugbo, and his strike crashed into a Toffees defender and over a hapless Mateusz Hewelt in goal.

    Sambou levelled after the Toffees fell behind.
    The visitors kept composed, though, and continued to carve out opportunities. A couple fell to Sambou, which were spurned, but the young striker did eventually get on the scoresheet, as he pounced on a spilled shot in the area. 

    Per football journalist Patrick Boyland, Harry Charsley did very well to fashion the chance:

    It was enough to give Everton parity at half-time and although Chelsea did improve as the first period went on, David Unsworth's league leaders would have been disappointed not to have been ahead.

    They didn't need to wait too long to get in front after the interval. After more early pressure, the Toffees found their way in front, as Walsh swept home Jonjoe Kenny's cross with the help of a deflection. 

    Ugbo was a threat throughout the contest.
    The strike would have potentially been enough to win the Merseyside club the league, although Chelsea and Ugbo caught the visitors sleeping again, as the forward curled home a brilliant left-footed shot. As noted by the Chelsea Youth Twitter feed, he's enjoying a prolific term:

    The goal shocked Everton and the home side enjoyed some time on the front foot of their own after making it 2-2. However, as the minutes ticked by, it was the Toffees who showed the more ambition.

    Sambou was again involved in the visitors' best moments, although he was kept out a couple of times by Mitchell Beeney in the Chelsea goal. Kenny then struck the woodwork inadvertently, overhitting his cross from the right flank.

    Beeney did brilliantly to keep Everton at bay late on.
    As they searched for the winner, the Toffee TV Twitter feed was purring over some of the performances from the young Everton players:

    In the dying embers of the match, the away side piled on the pressure, although Beeney was on hand to keep them out. Kenny missed an outstanding chance to win it with a close-range header at the death, but his effort was expertly tipped over.

    Everton will have their eye on Manchester City's visit to Liverpool on Monday. Should City fail to pick up three points, the title will be on its way to Merseyside.