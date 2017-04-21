Bayern Munich Transfer News: Robert Lewandowski in Real Madrid Request Rumours

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Real Madrid stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos reportedly asked Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski about potentially joining the club after the two teams' meeting in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

According to Guillem Balague of AS, Ronaldo and Ramos had a conversation with the Polish international after the game, which saw Los Blancos win 4-2 after extra-time on the night and 6-3 on aggregate.

"They asked him, without reservation, to sign for Los Blancos," Balague reported. "There was room for him."

It's suggested in the report that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is also a big fan of the striker and spoke with Lewandowski on the same night.

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Lewandowski agreed a new contract at the Allianz Arena earlier this season, signing on until 2021. According to Balague, it's a deal that made the striker the highest-paid player in the history of the Bundesliga. Here's a look at why he's worth the outlay:

All three players aforementioned were involved in a thrilling second leg in the Spanish capital on Tuesday.

Lewandowski put Bayern ahead from the spot before Ronaldo equalised. Then an own goal from Ramos sent the match into extra-time, although a further two goals from Ronaldo ensured Los Blancos made their way into the quarter-final.

It would have been a bitter blow for Lewandowski and his team-mates, and according to Balague, Bayern's elimination "makes it clear for Lewandowski that a potential move would be a step forward in his career."

TF-Images/Getty Images

Given he's tied down to a long-term contract and a crucial member of the Bayern side, it's unlikely the German giants would be willing to cash in on him anytime soon. As noted by Sky Sports Statto, he's a footballer that relishes the big stage, too:

Indeed, while there were doubts over the fitness of the 28-year-old ahead of the match at the Bernabeu, he led the line well in a high-intensity occasion.

While he's famed for sticking the ball in the back of the net with an unerring regularity, there's more to Lewandowski's game. At the point of the attack, the ball sticks to him and his use of possession is always intelligent, and in physical battles, there aren't many defenders capable of bullying him.

Bayern will want him around for a while yet, although Madrid have an allure, especially for attacking players. Per OptaJose, Los Blancos may just be keen not to go up against the Pole again:

With Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata, Real are not short of options in the final third by any stretch, but they're a club renowned for acquiring the best forwards in the game. And when the European champions want a player, they typically get him.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Lewandowski would take them up another level, too. Although Benzema and Morata are both excellent, neither offer the same variety and potency up top as the Bayern man.

But it's difficult to see Bayern selling their superstar. Not only does Lewandowski look content where he is and not only is he tied down for the foreseeable future, the Bundesliga giants are one of the few clubs in world football with the financial muscle to resist a move from Madrid.