Derek Carr, Raiders Want to Complete New Contract Extension

Speaking to reporters Friday, Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said the Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr are both determined to put pen to paper on a contract extension.

"I feel good about it," McKenzie said. "Both sides want to get it done. ... I'm looking forward to getting it done."

McKenzie has been transparent about discussions with Carr for weeks. In March, he told reporters at the league's annual meeting in Phoenix that talks would likely intensify at the start of May.

"More likely, the serious talks will happen after the draft," McKenzie said. "The communication has been ongoing, just talking about the philosophy of a contract and the thought process around it. Hopefully when the serious talks start going, then it's going to be easier."

On Monday, Carr told reporters he hopes a deal is completed before the start of training camp since he doesn't want to be bothered by distractions as preparations for the 2017 season begin.

"They've been talking a little bit to build it, but I'll let them handle that and hopefully it just gets done before training camp," he said. "Because, once football, training camp starts, I won't even answer my phone if it has to do with that."

Carr, who suffered a broken right fibula in Week 16 of last season, has been a full participant at the start of the Raiders' offseason program, according to ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez.

