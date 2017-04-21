Tom Brady Offers Encouragement to Isaiah Thomas on Instagram

Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

With the Boston Celtics facing a 2-0 series deficit in their first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made an Instagram post Friday in support of the Celtics and superstar guard Isaiah Thomas.

Brady wished the Celtics well and included a photo of Thomas:

Thomas' sister, Chyna Thomas, died in a car accident shortly before the start of the series.

Brady played throughout the 2016 season with plenty on his mind as his mother, Galynn Brady, has been battling cancer.

The future Hall of Famer still managed to excel on the field, and he led the Pats to their fifth Super Bowl title by overcoming a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

Thomas and the Celtics face a deficit in their own right, as the top-seeded C's are in danger of getting ousted in the first round by the No. 8 Bulls.

Boston lost each of the series' first two games at home, but it will have an opportunity to cut Chicago's lead to 2-1 Friday night in the Windy City.

