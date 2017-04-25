Predicting the Best QB-WR Duos in the 2017 College Football Season

0 of 8

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Few things in college football are more fun to watch than an unstoppable quarterback and wide receiver tandem, and the 2017 Oklahoma State Cowboys could have one of the best such duos in recent memory.

The Pokes certainly aren't alone, though. Top 2017 Heisman candidates Sam Darnold, Jake Browning, Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield each has a clear-cut, go-to receiver who should surpass 1,000 yards with room to spare.

This past season, there were seven QB-WR combos who averaged at least 300 passing yards and 100 receiving yards per game, and we've pinpointed a total of eight that could fit the bill this year—including pairs at Oklahoma State and Middle Tennessee aiming to do it for a second straight campaign.

Teams on the following slides are listed in ascending order of how likely it is that both players finish the season ranked top 10 in the nation in total passing/receiving yards.