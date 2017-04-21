    Former Cowboys RB Joseph Randle Found Guilty of Aggravated Battery, More

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2017

    ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 27: Joseph Randle #21 of the Dallas Cowboys gets past Paul Worrilow #55 of the Atlanta Falcons to score a touchdown in the first quarter as Travis Frederick #72 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was found guilty of aggravated battery, possession of marijuana, aggravated burglary and criminal threat stemming from a 2016 incident at a party in Wichita, Kansas, according to KWCH 12's Akeam Ashford

    Ashford provided a glimpse into the courtroom, where Randle was reportedly confused by the jury's decision: 

    Randle also faced three other charges, but the judge declared a mistrial after the jury couldn't come to a decision. Those charges were rescheduled for the docket on May 1, per Ashford

    According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Randle was involved in an argument over a game of beer pong at a party in February 2016. Randle reportedly "attacked party guests" and struck several people with his car. 

    As of March 2016, the former Oklahoma State standout had been arrested six times in the last 17 months, per TMZ