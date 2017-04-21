Kelly Oubre Jr. Fined $25,000 for Kicking Ball into Stands After Game 2

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Washington Wizards swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for kicking the ball into the stands at the end of the team's 109-101 Game 2 win over the Atlanta Hawks, according to the Washington Post's Candace Buckner.

The NBA relayed video of the infraction:

Oubre Jr. was limited to one point as the Wizards took a 2-0 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks, which represented a dip after he posted 11 points over the course of 19 minutes in Game 1.

Washington will look for more of that Game 1 production Saturday evening when the series shifts to Philips Arena for Game 3 (5:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

