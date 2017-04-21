    Kelly Oubre Jr. Fined $25,000 for Kicking Ball into Stands After Game 2

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 16: Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Washington Wizards celebrates after hitting a three pointer against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half of Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Washington Wizards swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for kicking the ball into the stands at the end of the team's 109-101 Game 2 win over the Atlanta Hawks, according to the Washington Post's Candace Buckner

    The NBA relayed video of the infraction: 

    Oubre Jr. was limited to one point as the Wizards took a 2-0 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks, which represented a dip after he posted 11 points over the course of 19 minutes in Game 1. 

    Washington will look for more of that Game 1 production Saturday evening when the series shifts to Philips Arena for Game 3 (5:30 p.m. ET, TNT). 

     

    For more news, rumors and related stories about Kelly Oubre Jr., the Washington Wizards and the NBA, check out the NBA and Wizards streams on Bleacher Report's app.