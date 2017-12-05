4-Star DE Prospect John Waggoner Commits to Iowa over Iowa State

Credit: 247Sports

John Waggoner, a 4-star defensive end hailing from West Des Moines, Iowa, announced Tuesday he will suit up for the Iowa Hawkeyes when the 2018 college football season starts.

Waggoner made his decision official on Twitter:

Waggoner didn't garner the same attention as top defensive end prospects in states that are conventional recruiting hotbeds, but he rose up the ranks in impressive fashion to solidify himself as a coveted pass-rusher.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Waggoner is the 20th-ranked weak-side defensive end and 347th-ranked player overall among 2018 recruits. He's also the top prospect at his position among players in Iowa.

At 6'5'' and 230 pounds, it's not hard to see why Waggoner earned such high marks.

A disruptive force off the edge, Waggoner consistently knifed his way into the backfield and found ways to pressure the passer. And not only does he have encouraging burst, but Waggoner displayed a solid arsenal of moves and counters that allowed him to work past offensive tackles snap after snap.

The Dowling Catholic product will now head to a Hawkeyes program that could soon wield one of the Big Ten's more imposing pass-rushing duos.

Not only is Waggoner a 4-star talent who looks like a future starter along the defensive line but the Hawkeyes landed a major prize in advance of the 2017 season when they secured a commitment from 5-star defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

With those two in tow, head coach Kirk Ferentz should be giddy about the potential of his front seven moving forward.

Recruiting information via 247Sports.