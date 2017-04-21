IPL Results 2017: Knight Riders vs. Lions Score, Latest Table and T20 Fixture

IPL Results 2017: Knight Riders vs. Lions Score, Latest Table and T20 FixtureApril 21, 2017
Gujarat Lions beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in the latest match of the 2017 Indian Premier League as they successfully completed their run chase at Eden Gardens on Friday.
The Knight Riders had set a target of 187 runs for the visitors to target, and GL burst past the winning post after 18.2 overs.
Here are the latest standings from the competition:
|IPL 2017: Latest Standings
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|+0.623
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|+0.709
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|+0.587
|Delhi Daredevils
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|+1.157
|Kings XI Punjab
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.606
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.747
|Gujarat Lions
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.769
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|-0.942
Here are the forthcoming fixtures:
|Latest IPL Schedule
|Date
|Time (BST/Local)
|Fixture
|Saturday, April 22
|11:30 a.m./4 p.m.
|Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Saturday, April 22
|3:30 p.m./8 p.m.
|Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Daredevils
|Sunday, April 23
|11:30 a.m./4 p.m.
|Gujarat Lions vs. Kings XI Punjab
|Sunday, April 23
|3:30 p.m./8 p.m.
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Lions
Gujarat, 188 for six (Raina 84, McCullum 33) beat Kolkata, 187 for five (Uthappa 72, Narine 42) by four wickets.
The Lions roared as they gave one of their most complete performances of the competition so far, swinging the bat with precision in Kolkata.
Gujarat skipper Suresh Raina found his best form at the crease. The captain scored 84 from 46 balls, setting his team towards a surprise victory.
Aaron Finch and Brendon McCullum tested the KKR bowling unit with knocks of 31 and 33, respectively, but it was Raina who took the bull by the horns.
A rain delay halted proceedings during the second innings, but it had no impact on the Lions' attitude when the teams reconvened on the field.
The hosts' bowlers failed to scare their opponents, and Gujarat were comfortable winners as they move up the table.
The Knight Riders tipped their hats to the victorious side via their official Twitter account:
KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders
A masterclass from Raina helps Gujarat Lions register a 4 wicket victory. We'll come back stronger! 💪 #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #KKRvGL https://t.co/YuFCXg6Fsy4/21/2017, 6:41:51 PM
Kolkata's opening batsmen had given their side the perfect start, and Robin Uthappa scored 72 runs from only 48 balls.
The wicketkeeper smashed eight fours and two sixes, and it appeared the Knight Riders might cruise to victory.
However, the Lions had not read the script, and they were aggressive at the right moments as they skipped to victory at a run rate of 10.25.
