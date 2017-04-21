    IPL Results 2017: Knight Riders vs. Lions Score, Latest Table and T20 Fixture

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2017

    Gujarat Lions' Brendon McCullum plays a shot during the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on May 8, 2016../ GETTYOUT / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT / AFP / Dibyangshu SARKAR (Photo credit should read DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images)
    DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

    Gujarat Lions beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in the latest match of the 2017 Indian Premier League as they successfully completed their run chase at Eden Gardens on Friday.

    The Knight Riders had set a target of 187 runs for the visitors to target, and GL burst past the winning post after 18.2 overs.

    Here are the latest standings from the competition:

    IPL 2017: Latest Standings
    TeamsMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
    Mumbai Indians6510010+0.623
    Kolkata Knight Riders642008+0.709
    Sunrisers Hyderabad642008+0.587
    Delhi Daredevils523004+1.157
    Kings XI Punjab624004-0.606
    Royal Challengers Bangalore624004-0.747
    Gujarat Lions624004-0.769
    Rising Pune Supergiant523004-0.942
    IPLT20.com

    Here are the forthcoming fixtures:

    Latest IPL Schedule
    DateTime (BST/Local)Fixture
    Saturday, April 2211:30 a.m./4 p.m.Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Saturday, April 223:30 p.m./8 p.m.Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Daredevils
    Sunday, April 2311:30 a.m./4 p.m.Gujarat Lions vs. Kings XI Punjab
    Sunday, April 233:30 p.m./8 p.m.Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
    IPLT20.com

     

    Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Lions

    Gujarat, 188 for six (Raina 84, McCullum 33) beat Kolkata, 187 for five (Uthappa 72, Narine 42) by four wickets.

    The Lions roared as they gave one of their most complete performances of the competition so far, swinging the bat with precision in Kolkata.

    Gujarat skipper Suresh Raina found his best form at the crease. The captain scored 84 from 46 balls, setting his team towards a surprise victory.

    Aaron Finch and Brendon McCullum tested the KKR bowling unit with knocks of 31 and 33, respectively, but it was Raina who took the bull by the horns.

    A rain delay halted proceedings during the second innings, but it had no impact on the Lions' attitude when the teams reconvened on the field.

    The hosts' bowlers failed to scare their opponents, and Gujarat were comfortable winners as they move up the table.

    The Knight Riders tipped their hats to the victorious side via their official Twitter account:

    Kolkata's opening batsmen had given their side the perfect start, and Robin Uthappa scored 72 runs from only 48 balls.

    The wicketkeeper smashed eight fours and two sixes, and it appeared the Knight Riders might cruise to victory.

    However, the Lions had not read the script, and they were aggressive at the right moments as they skipped to victory at a run rate of 10.25.

     

    All stats via IPLT20.com.