IPL Results 2017: Knight Riders vs. Lions Score, Latest Table and T20 Fixture

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

Gujarat Lions beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in the latest match of the 2017 Indian Premier League as they successfully completed their run chase at Eden Gardens on Friday.

The Knight Riders had set a target of 187 runs for the visitors to target, and GL burst past the winning post after 18.2 overs.

Here are the latest standings from the competition:

IPL 2017: Latest Standings Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Mumbai Indians 6 5 1 0 0 10 +0.623 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.709 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.587 Delhi Daredevils 5 2 3 0 0 4 +1.157 Kings XI Punjab 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.606 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.747 Gujarat Lions 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.769 Rising Pune Supergiant 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.942 IPLT20.com

Here are the forthcoming fixtures:

Latest IPL Schedule Date Time (BST/Local) Fixture Saturday, April 22 11:30 a.m./4 p.m. Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Saturday, April 22 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Daredevils Sunday, April 23 11:30 a.m./4 p.m. Gujarat Lions vs. Kings XI Punjab Sunday, April 23 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore IPLT20.com

Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Lions

Gujarat, 188 for six (Raina 84, McCullum 33) beat Kolkata, 187 for five (Uthappa 72, Narine 42) by four wickets.

The Lions roared as they gave one of their most complete performances of the competition so far, swinging the bat with precision in Kolkata.

Gujarat skipper Suresh Raina found his best form at the crease. The captain scored 84 from 46 balls, setting his team towards a surprise victory.

Aaron Finch and Brendon McCullum tested the KKR bowling unit with knocks of 31 and 33, respectively, but it was Raina who took the bull by the horns.

A rain delay halted proceedings during the second innings, but it had no impact on the Lions' attitude when the teams reconvened on the field.

The hosts' bowlers failed to scare their opponents, and Gujarat were comfortable winners as they move up the table.

The Knight Riders tipped their hats to the victorious side via their official Twitter account:

Kolkata's opening batsmen had given their side the perfect start, and Robin Uthappa scored 72 runs from only 48 balls.

The wicketkeeper smashed eight fours and two sixes, and it appeared the Knight Riders might cruise to victory.

However, the Lions had not read the script, and they were aggressive at the right moments as they skipped to victory at a run rate of 10.25.

All stats via IPLT20.com.