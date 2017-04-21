    La Liga Table 2017 Week 33: Updated Standings Following Friday's Result

    Tony Adams suffered his second consecutive defeat as Granada manager on Friday, as his team were beaten 2-0 by Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

    It was Ganso who did the damage for the hosts, as he struck early on in both halves to put Jorge Sampaoli's side in a commanding position. The win sees Sevilla take another big step towards securing a top-four finish, as they moved to level points with Atletico Madrid in third and 11 ahead of Villarreal in fifth.

    Later this weekend, all eyes will be on the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, as Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in what promises to be a crucial Clasico showdown. Atletico will visit Espanyol on Saturday evening.

    Here is how the table is shaping up after a big win for Sevilla, a recap of Friday's action and a look ahead to one of the most important weekends of the La Liga season so far.

    La Liga 2016-17: Week 33 Fixtures
    DateTime (BST)Fixture
    Friday, April 218 p.m.Sevilla 2-0 Granada
    Saturday, April 2212 p.m.Malaga vs. Valencia
    Saturday, April 223:15 p.m.Villarreal vs. Leganes
    Saturday, April 225:30 p.m.Osasuna vs. Sporting Gijon
    Saturday, April 227:45 p.m.Espanyol vs. Atletico Madrid
    Sunday, April 2311 a.m.Real Sociedad vs. Deportivo
    Sunday, April 233:15 p.m.Celta Vigo vs. Real Betis
    Sunday, April 235:30 p.m.Las Palmas vs. Alaves
    Sunday, April 237:45 p.m.Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
    Monday, April 247:45 p.m.Eibar vs. Athletic Bilbao
    La Liga 2016-17: Standings
    #TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Real Madrid3123628233+4975
    2Barcelona3222649130+6172
    3Atletico Madrid3219855924+3565
    4Sevilla3319865839+1965
    5Villarreal3215984626+2054
    6Athletic Club32165114537+853
    7Real Sociedad32164124845+352
    8Eibar32148105244+850
    9Espanyol32131094442+249
    10Celta Vigo31135134851-344
    11Alaves321110113139-843
    12Valencia32117144754-740
    13Las Palmas32108145157-638
    14Real Betis3297163551-1634
    15Malaga3289153649-1333
    16Deportivo La Coruna32710153550-1531
    17Leganes3269172649-2327
    18Sporting Gijon3257203464-3022
    19Granada3348212770-4320
    20Osasuna3238213273-4117
    Friday Recap

    Having fallen to a 3-0 defeat in his first game as manager against Celta Vigo, Adams would have been hoping for a strong start from his side at a testing venue. But he didn't get it.

    Within four minutes they were behind, as Ganso was fed by Stevan Jovetic and struck home from inside the box. As noted by football journalist Nick Dorrington, the notoriously laid-back Brazilian looked to be up for it:

    After that initial setback, Granada did knuckle down, although Sevilla always looked in danger of scoring again.

    Jovetic and Pablo Sarabia went close, although the finest opportunity fell to Mariano, who couldn't make the most of the space and time he found in the area. Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez almost snuck an equaliser for the visitors just before the break, but Sergio Rico dropped to his left to keep his strike out.

    Adams' side were outplayed for much of the match.
    Sevilla would have felt disappointed not to have been further ahead at half-time, but within seconds of the restart, Granada had a mountain to climb.

    And it was Ganso once again with the finishing touch, this time benefitting from smart work from Sarabia and slotting home from close range. Per Metro's Jay Jaffa, the goal was scored so quickly, Adams didn't even see it:

    From that point on, the match was all but over. As Sport's Rik Sharma noted midway through the second period, having taken a two-goal lead, Sevilla were really beginning to enjoy the game:

    Indeed in the final stages, there was a control exerted by the hosts, although they didn't strain themselves in pursuit of another goal. 

    With a tricky fixture for Atletico to come on Saturday, Sampaoli will be delighted his players were able to apply some pressure with this performance. Granada, meanwhile, look consigned to relegation, as they remain seven points from safety having played a game more than their positional rivals.

     

    Weekend Preview

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 03: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona fights for the ball with Mateo Kovacic of Real Madrid CF during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou stadium on December 3, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain.
    When Clasico weekends do roll around, they tend to dwarf everything else in the Spanish top flight. Although with so much at stake in this meeting between Real Madrid and Barcelona, the focus on the contest is understandable.

    Arguably, this one is more important for the Blaugrana, as they have a lot of ground to make up at this stage in the season. Madrid have a three-point lead at the top having played a game less, meaning a win here is surely required if Luis Enrique's men are to have a say in the title race.

    And as centre-back Gerard Pique suggested after Barcelona's UEFA Champions League elimination in midweek against Juventus, there's confidence in the group:

    Madrid will relish the chance to put an end to their rivals' chances of glory, though, which they surely would do with victory here.

    While Barcelona were dumped out by Juve in midweek, Los Blancos continued their quest for a 12th European Cup in morale-boosting fashion, coming through 6-3 on aggregate after a thrilling period of extra time against Bayern Munich.

    Ronaldo has been the difference-maker so often for Madrid.
    Once again, their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be the difference, as he tucked away a perfect hat-trick on the night. He's enjoyed a much better week than his rival, Barcelona's Lionel Messi:

    Atletico also booked their place in the last four of the Champions League but will have to switch their focus back to domestic matters this weekend at Espanyol.

    Diego Simeone will be desperate to see his side clinch third place and avoid the playoff round of Europe's elite competition. After Sevilla's victory on Friday night, the onus is on them to take three points from a tricky test in Catalonia.