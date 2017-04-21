La Liga Table 2017 Week 33: Updated Standings Following Friday's Result

La Liga Table 2017 Week 33: Updated Standings Following Friday's ResultApril 21, 2017
Tony Adams suffered his second consecutive defeat as Granada manager on Friday, as his team were beaten 2-0 by Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.
It was Ganso who did the damage for the hosts, as he struck early on in both halves to put Jorge Sampaoli's side in a commanding position. The win sees Sevilla take another big step towards securing a top-four finish, as they moved to level points with Atletico Madrid in third and 11 ahead of Villarreal in fifth.
Later this weekend, all eyes will be on the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, as Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in what promises to be a crucial Clasico showdown. Atletico will visit Espanyol on Saturday evening.
Here is how the table is shaping up after a big win for Sevilla, a recap of Friday's action and a look ahead to one of the most important weekends of the La Liga season so far.
|La Liga 2016-17: Week 33 Fixtures
|Date
|Time (BST)
|Fixture
|Friday, April 21
|8 p.m.
|Sevilla 2-0 Granada
|Saturday, April 22
|12 p.m.
|Malaga vs. Valencia
|Saturday, April 22
|3:15 p.m.
|Villarreal vs. Leganes
|Saturday, April 22
|5:30 p.m.
|Osasuna vs. Sporting Gijon
|Saturday, April 22
|7:45 p.m.
|Espanyol vs. Atletico Madrid
|Sunday, April 23
|11 a.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Deportivo
|Sunday, April 23
|3:15 p.m.
|Celta Vigo vs. Real Betis
|Sunday, April 23
|5:30 p.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Alaves
|Sunday, April 23
|7:45 p.m.
|Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
|Monday, April 24
|7:45 p.m.
|Eibar vs. Athletic Bilbao
|BBC Sport
|La Liga 2016-17: Standings
|#
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|31
|23
|6
|2
|82
|33
|+49
|75
|2
|Barcelona
|32
|22
|6
|4
|91
|30
|+61
|72
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|32
|19
|8
|5
|59
|24
|+35
|65
|4
|Sevilla
|33
|19
|8
|6
|58
|39
|+19
|65
|5
|Villarreal
|32
|15
|9
|8
|46
|26
|+20
|54
|6
|Athletic Club
|32
|16
|5
|11
|45
|37
|+8
|53
|7
|Real Sociedad
|32
|16
|4
|12
|48
|45
|+3
|52
|8
|Eibar
|32
|14
|8
|10
|52
|44
|+8
|50
|9
|Espanyol
|32
|13
|10
|9
|44
|42
|+2
|49
|10
|Celta Vigo
|31
|13
|5
|13
|48
|51
|-3
|44
|11
|Alaves
|32
|11
|10
|11
|31
|39
|-8
|43
|12
|Valencia
|32
|11
|7
|14
|47
|54
|-7
|40
|13
|Las Palmas
|32
|10
|8
|14
|51
|57
|-6
|38
|14
|Real Betis
|32
|9
|7
|16
|35
|51
|-16
|34
|15
|Malaga
|32
|8
|9
|15
|36
|49
|-13
|33
|16
|Deportivo La Coruna
|32
|7
|10
|15
|35
|50
|-15
|31
|17
|Leganes
|32
|6
|9
|17
|26
|49
|-23
|27
|18
|Sporting Gijon
|32
|5
|7
|20
|34
|64
|-30
|22
|19
|Granada
|33
|4
|8
|21
|27
|70
|-43
|20
|20
|Osasuna
|32
|3
|8
|21
|32
|73
|-41
|17
Friday Recap
Having fallen to a 3-0 defeat in his first game as manager against Celta Vigo, Adams would have been hoping for a strong start from his side at a testing venue. But he didn't get it.
Within four minutes they were behind, as Ganso was fed by Stevan Jovetic and struck home from inside the box. As noted by football journalist Nick Dorrington, the notoriously laid-back Brazilian looked to be up for it:
Nick Dorrington @chewingthecoca
perhaps more surprisingly, Ganso is running4/21/2017, 7:06:52 PM
After that initial setback, Granada did knuckle down, although Sevilla always looked in danger of scoring again.
Jovetic and Pablo Sarabia went close, although the finest opportunity fell to Mariano, who couldn't make the most of the space and time he found in the area. Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez almost snuck an equaliser for the visitors just before the break, but Sergio Rico dropped to his left to keep his strike out.
Sevilla would have felt disappointed not to have been further ahead at half-time, but within seconds of the restart, Granada had a mountain to climb.
And it was Ganso once again with the finishing touch, this time benefitting from smart work from Sarabia and slotting home from close range. Per Metro's Jay Jaffa, the goal was scored so quickly, Adams didn't even see it:
Jay Jaffa @jayjaffa
2-0 straight from kick off. Don't think Adams was even in his dugout but good lord there's some arm flapping now.4/21/2017, 8:06:23 PM
From that point on, the match was all but over. As Sport's Rik Sharma noted midway through the second period, having taken a two-goal lead, Sevilla were really beginning to enjoy the game:
Rik Sharma @riksharma_
Less than an hour in and Sevilla have had 20 shots against Granada.4/21/2017, 8:17:46 PM
Indeed in the final stages, there was a control exerted by the hosts, although they didn't strain themselves in pursuit of another goal.
With a tricky fixture for Atletico to come on Saturday, Sampaoli will be delighted his players were able to apply some pressure with this performance. Granada, meanwhile, look consigned to relegation, as they remain seven points from safety having played a game more than their positional rivals.
Weekend Preview
When Clasico weekends do roll around, they tend to dwarf everything else in the Spanish top flight. Although with so much at stake in this meeting between Real Madrid and Barcelona, the focus on the contest is understandable.
Arguably, this one is more important for the Blaugrana, as they have a lot of ground to make up at this stage in the season. Madrid have a three-point lead at the top having played a game less, meaning a win here is surely required if Luis Enrique's men are to have a say in the title race.
And as centre-back Gerard Pique suggested after Barcelona's UEFA Champions League elimination in midweek against Juventus, there's confidence in the group:
Ben Hayward @bghayward
Piqué looks ahead to the Clásico in Madrid on Sunday: "Even though we are not in our best moment, I think we can go there and win..."4/19/2017, 8:40:36 PM
Madrid will relish the chance to put an end to their rivals' chances of glory, though, which they surely would do with victory here.
While Barcelona were dumped out by Juve in midweek, Los Blancos continued their quest for a 12th European Cup in morale-boosting fashion, coming through 6-3 on aggregate after a thrilling period of extra time against Bayern Munich.
Once again, their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be the difference, as he tucked away a perfect hat-trick on the night. He's enjoyed a much better week than his rival, Barcelona's Lionel Messi:
B/R Football @brfootball
The Champions League quarter-finals got Ronaldo like… 💭🏆 https://t.co/7zM2B5EKhr4/19/2017, 9:58:18 PM
Atletico also booked their place in the last four of the Champions League but will have to switch their focus back to domestic matters this weekend at Espanyol.
Diego Simeone will be desperate to see his side clinch third place and avoid the playoff round of Europe's elite competition. After Sevilla's victory on Friday night, the onus is on them to take three points from a tricky test in Catalonia.