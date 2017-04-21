Russell Westbrook Fined $15,000 for Swearing in Press Conference After Game 2

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was fined $15,000 for swearing during his press conference following Wednesday's Game 2 playoff loss to the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon.

OKC went down 2-0 in the series after the 115-111 defeat, despite Westbrook putting up a triple-double consisting of 51 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

None of his teammates scored more than 12 points individually, which allowed the more balanced Rockets to come out on top.

Westbrook was fined during last year's playoffs for cursing at a fan during a series against the Dallas Mavericks.

As part of his new contract, Westbrook is earning a base salary of over $26.5 million this season, per Spotrac.

Game 3 of the series between the Thunder and Rockets will take place Friday night in Oklahoma City.

