    Russell Westbrook Fined $15,000 for Swearing in Press Conference After Game 2

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 19: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder speaks to the media during a press conference after Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Houston Rockets of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was fined $15,000 for swearing during his press conference following Wednesday's Game 2 playoff loss to the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon.

    OKC went down 2-0 in the series after the 115-111 defeat, despite Westbrook putting up a triple-double consisting of 51 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

    None of his teammates scored more than 12 points individually, which allowed the more balanced Rockets to come out on top.

    Westbrook was fined during last year's playoffs for cursing at a fan during a series against the Dallas Mavericks.

    As part of his new contract, Westbrook is earning a base salary of over $26.5 million this season, per Spotrac.

    Game 3 of the series between the Thunder and Rockets will take place Friday night in Oklahoma City.

     

