    Michigan State DE Auston Robertson Charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2017

    CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 05: A Michigan State Spartans helmet is seen during the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Michigan State defensive end Auston Robertson was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct Friday.

    According to Kyle Austin of MLive.com, Robertson was suspended from the team April 9 in relation to the investigation.

    Per Matt Charboneau of the Detroit News, the alleged incident occurred April 9 in Meridian Charter Township, Michigan, and is unrelated to a separate sexual assault investigation involving three other MSU players.

    Robertson played sparingly for the Spartans as a freshman in 2016, registering three tackles and one forced fumble.

    According to Scout.com, Robertson was a 4-star prospect out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, prior to committing to Michigan State.

    The 19-year-old could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.