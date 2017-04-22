Burnley vs. Manchester United: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United will be hoping to cap off a positive week on Sunday, as they visit Turf Moor to take on Burnley in the Premier League.

The Red Devils toppled league leaders Chelsea last weekend to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive, while on Thursday they progressed into the UEFA Europa League semi-finals after an extra-time triumph over Anderlecht.

Manager Jose Mourinho will be desperate to preserve this positivity at Old Trafford, although they won't have things their own way here. Burnley have shown numerous times this term that they're a force to be reckoned with in front of their own supporters.

Here are all the key viewing details you need for this fascinating fixture, as well as the latest team news and a look ahead to how this match is set to pan out.

Date: Sunday, April 23

Time: 2:15 p.m. (BST), 9:15 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports 1 (U.K.), FOX Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (U.K.), FOX Soccer 2Go (U.K.)

Team News

Burnley: Manager Sean Dyche has revealed that Sam Vokes and Scott Arfield are both doubts for the visit of the Red Devils. Dean Marney is a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament injury.

Likely XI: Tom Heaton; Matt Lowton, Michael Keane, Ben Mee, Stephen Ward; Kris Boyd, Joey Barton, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady; Ashley Barnes, Andre Gray

Manchester United: After their game on Thursday, Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been added to the Red Devils injury list. Juan Mata, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones will also miss the trip to Burnley.

Likely XI: David De Gea; Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Daley Blind, Luke Shaw; Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard

Team news courtesy of the Fantasy Football Scout

Preview

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Plenty associated with United seemed set to give up on the club's chances of qualification for the Champions League via a top-four finish ahead of Sunday's showdown with Chelsea. But the 2-0 win over the Blues has helped cultivate a buzz at Old Trafford.

Indeed, during that encounter there was an exuberance about United that's been lacking under Mourinho. They were refreshed, fluid and creative in the way they approached a testing opponent. Suddenly, a tough fixture list is being relished rather than feared.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The return to form of Rashford has been key to that tweak in mindset, and the youngster's rejuvenation has come at the perfect time following the injury to Ibrahimovic. Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, it's been a big week for the striker:

Goals in his last three games look to have sparked the teenager into life again, and United will need him to be sharp against one of the Premier League's most robust setups.

While Dyche's men have yet to pick up a win on the road in the Premier League this season, on their own patch they've been difficult to handle. The Clarets have the sixth-best home record in the top flight, with just four losses at Turf Moor all season.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

In Keane, a former United player, they also have one of the most coveted centre-backs around; it's been reported he is set to leave Burnley in the summer, with the Red Devils, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool all linked, per Sky Sports.

Football journalist Patrick Boyland was impressed with his display in Burnley's 3-1 defeat against Everton on Saturday:

Keane and his team-mates will be tested here, as United will come into this one with confidence; the Red Devils are on a 22-game unbeaten run in the top flight too.

But there are vulnerabilities in this United side. As noted, there are some key players injured, especially in defence, and the home side will be hopeful that through Barnes and Gray, they can unsettle the Red Devils. The clash on Thursday in Europe would have also taken something out of Mourinho's men.

United seem to be slipping into an ominous groove, though, and suddenly the strain of playing in so many competitions doesn't seem to be inhibiting them quite so much. They'll do just enough in a very competitive contest.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Manchester United