Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez Sues Prison to Keep Suicide Evidence

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez—the fiancee of late former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez—is suing the Massachusetts Department of Correction to ensure the preservation of evidence related to Hernandez's death.

According to TMZ Sports, Jenkins-Hernandez filed court documents to prevent any evidence from being destroyed.

On Thursday, it was announced Hernandez was ruled to have died by suicide in his prison cell early Wednesday morning, per ESPN.com.

Prior to the ruling, Hernandez's lawyer, Jose Baez, reportedly expressed belief that Hernandez may have been murdered instead, according to TMZ Sports.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd in 2013.

Days before his death, Hernandez was found not guilty in the 2012 shooting deaths of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu.