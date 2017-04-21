UEFA Youth League Results 2017: Score, Qualified Teams After Semi-Final Matches

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona and Real Madrid crashed out of the 2017 UEFA Youth League after falling to defeats against Red Bull Salzburg and Benfica, respectively, in the semi-finals on Friday.

The Red Bulls will now meet the Eagles in Monday's final after they beat Barca 2-1 at the Colovray Stadium in Nyon, Switzerland.

Madrid completed a disappointing day for Spanish football as they lost 4-2 to Benfica.

Here are the confirmed scores from the tournament:

2017 UEFA Youth League: Semi-Final Results Barcelona 1-2 Red Bull Salzburg Real Madrid 2-4 Benfica UEFA.com

Semi-Final Recap

The Blaugrana's recent run of bad form continued as a club on Friday as they were simply outclassed by Salzburg, who advance to the final.

The under-19 side from Austria fought back from a goal down against the unit from Barca's La Masia academy.

Barcelona took the lead after a formidable individual strike by Jordi Mboula after 19 minutes, but Salzburg moved through the gears to control the game.

A mistake by goalkeeper Sergei Puig propelled the Red Bulls back into the match shortly after the hour mark, allowing Hannes Wolf to equalise.

Salzburg refused to give Barca time or space and finally gained their rewards late in the tie as Daka Patson found the net after an assist from Wolf.

Squawka News highlighted the team's impressive victory:

According to UEFA.com, the Red Bulls dominated the attacking action, attempting 16 shots compared to Barca's four.

The Spanish team were impotent in the final third and were unable to stop Salzburg's trajectory after half-time.

The winning side's official Twitter account shared footage of the celebrations:

The Eagles stunned Real in the second semi-final in Switzerland, winning 4-2 against the Liga giants.

Joao Felix gave the Portuguese team the perfect start, scoring a quick-fire brace in the opening 19 minutes of play, with Joao Filipe finding the net between his strikes.

Dani Gomez and Jaime Seoane struck back for Real as they carved a route back into the contest, but Filipe's injury-time goal completed a famous victory for Benfica.