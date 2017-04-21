PSG Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kylian Mbappe and Blaise Matuidi

BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to beat Real Madrid in the chase for AS Monaco maestro Kylian Mbappe and will splash out to sign the youngster. Meanwhile, Chelsea and Manchester United are set to battle for the signature of Blaise Matuidi.

According to French newspaper Le Parisien (h/t AS), PSG will look to open the Mbappe bidding war by offering between €80 million (£67 million) and €90 million (£75.2 million) for his services this summer.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to be preparing a "chequebook revolution" to overhaul the squad after a string of poor purchases, such as Jese Rodriguez and Grzegorz Krychowiak.



The reigning Ligue 1 champions hope they can kill two birds with one stone by recruiting Mbappe, adding an elite striking force to their arsenal, as illustrated by Statman Dave, while weakening their most fierce domestic opponent:

Mbappe, 18, has scored 22 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions this season and contributed five assists, and he's perhaps the most promising starlet to emerge in some years.

The teenager has only two years remaining on his contract, and although sporting director Antonio Cordon told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser (h/t Metro's Simon Rice) he has a release clause, the Monaco official couldn't specify as to what it was:



I hope he stays for the good of Monaco, but we know how the market works and what football is like. He has a clause and it’s quite a lot of money. I don’t know exactly how much, but it’s a lot. The truth is they [Real Madrid] haven’t [made a bid]. I hope that Mbappe continues with us for a long time and gives us many great nights of football. He is a player that has had an important progression and has deserved it. He is going strong.

PSG will have a hard time convincing Monaco to part ways with their prodigy, but it seems they might be willing to pull out all the stops to land their major target this summer.

Meanwhile, The Sun's Jake Lambourne reported United and Chelsea will battle to sign Matuidi this summer after he laughed off the club's last contract offer in the autumn, meaning a summer exit looks likely.

It's said Matuidi would have seen his wages almost halved had he opted to pen the extension handed to him, and the France international may instead look to the lucrative shores of the Premier League for his next pay day.

The Red Devils already added one new box-to-box option to their ranks last summer by smashing the world transfer record to re-sign Paul Pogba, but Rob Dawson of the Manchester Evening News highlighted Ander Herrera as the more unique asset:

Matuidi, 30, would offer an alternative tough-tackling presence to the engine room, and La Parisien (h/t Sport Witness) added he could be available for between €10 million (£8.4 million) and €15 million (£12.5 million).

That sum would be a steal in today's market, and it helps United's case that Matuidi is represented by agent Mino Raiola, who also counts Red Devils Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic among his clients.