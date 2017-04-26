Burning Questions for the 2nd Round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 of 6

Goalies over 30, hold your heads high!

According to QuantHockey, four of the starting goaltenders that have advanced to the second round rank among the nine most experienced netminders in the league.

Performance-wise, the group is led by Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators, who allowed just three goals in his team's four-game sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks. Not only does he have a 0.70 goals-against average, .956 save percentage and two shutouts, Rinne even collected two assists in Round 1. That tied him with Chicago's leading scorers Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews—and I bet they got picked in a lot more hockey pools!

Now 34, Rinne is dramatically outperforming his appearance in the last year's playoffs, when he gave up 17 goals in seven games in the first round against the Anaheim Ducks, then 21 goals in Nashville's seven-game second-round loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Similarly, 35-year-old Henrik Lundqvist gave up 15 goals in the New York Rangers' five-game loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, amassing a 4.38 goals-against average. This year, he cut that GAA to 1.70 off a .947 save percentage and outduelled 2015 Hart Trophy winner Carey Price as the Rangers defeated the Montreal Canadiens in six games.

Craig Anderson, who turns 36 in May, has made it to the second round for the first time in four years after a tumultuous season that has seen him take time off to support his wife Nicholle, who is suffering from throat cancer.

Perhaps the most surprising member of the NHL's senior set is Marc-Andre Fleury, the 32-year-old who lost his job to rookie Matt Murray during the 2016 playoffs. Fleury was suddenly pressed back into duty after Murray injured himself during warmups for Game 1 of Pittsburgh's series against the Blue Jackets.

Despite a reputation for shaky inconsistency, especially during the playoffs, Fleury was a rock during Round 1, posting a .933 save percentage as the Penguins cruised past Columbus in five games.

On April 24, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Murray had not yet gotten back on the ice, nearly two weeks after he was injured. At this point, it appears that Fleury will continue as the starter when the Penguins face the Capitals for Game 1 on Thursday.