Russell Westbrook Joins Wilt Chamberlain in Playoff History

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar point guard Russell Westbrook notched 35 points, 14 assists and 14 rebounds in the club's 113-109 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

In doing so, he joined Wilt Chamberlain as one of two players in NBA history to notch three straight triple-doubles, per ESPN Stats & Info. However, Chamberlain's run was split between two different series, making Westbrook the only player to total three straight triple-doubles in a single series, per NBA History.

Westbrook racked them up to the tune of an NBA-record 42 during the regular season, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the ninth-year player has continued that success in the playoffs. Chamberlain's postseason streak extended as far as four games, meaning Westbrook will have a chance to equal it during Game 5 back in Houston.

The Thunder—despite Westbrook's output—dropped the contest and have fallen behind 3-1 in the series versus the Rockets. If the club has any shot at upsetting the opposition, their star will likely have to carry them back, including two road wins. While it's not impossible, it would be a highly improbable comeback for the group.

Oklahoma City and Houston feature the two frontrunners—Westbrook and James Harden—for the 2017 Most Valuable Player award. While the series may go to the Rockets and Harden, that doesn't mean the MVP award will land in his hands.

Regardless of the series or award outcome, Westbrook can at least lay claim to a historical season in 2016-17. He'll attempt to keep the Thunder's season alive through Game 5 on Tuesday.