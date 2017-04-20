Ronda Rousey Announces Engagement to Travis Browne

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey confirmed Thursday she's engaged to marry fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne.

TMZ Sports passed along the news. Browne proposed in New Zealand "about a week ago," and Rousey accepted. She said the couple is hoping for a wedding "soon" but didn't provide an official date.

Rousey, 30, rose to superstardom with a dominant series of results en route to building a 12-0 MMA record, winning both the Strikeforce and UFC bantamweight titles along the way.

The mainstream attention allowed the 2008 Olympic bronze medalist in judo to acquire more opportunities outside of the Octagon. She earned roles in multiple movies, including The Expendables 3 and Furious 7, and hosted NBC's Saturday Night Live.

Her competitive success came to a screeching halt over the past two years. She suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm at UFC 193 and Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

In January, UFC President Dana White stated on the UFC Unfiltered podcast that Rousey likely wouldn't fight again, per Dann Stupp of MMA Junkie.

"In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here right now—again I don't like saying right here right now because it's up to her—but I wouldn't say she fights again," he said. "I think she's probably done."

Meanwhile, Browne has remained active in the Octagon, though he's also struggled. The 34-year-old heavyweight fighter has lost three straight bouts, the most recent being a second-round knockout at the hands of Derrick Lewis in February.

