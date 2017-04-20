Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery on Back Injury to Alleviate Pain

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Golfer Tiger Woods announced on his official website he underwent back surgery Thursday in an effort to lessen pain in his back and leg.

"The surgery went well, and I'm optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain," Woods said. "When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long."

The announcement noted therapy "failed as a permanent solution" after three previous surgeries and past herniations caused "sciatica and severe back and leg pain" after his "bottom lower-back disc severely narrowed."

He will start therapy following several weeks of rest. The website said patients often return to full activity about six months after this procedure.

According to his PGA Tour profile, Woods has played just one tournament in the 2017 calendar year, missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. He has withdrawn from multiple tournaments this year because of his back problems.

The 14-time major winner is one of the greatest golfers in history and appeared a lock earlier in his career to challenge Jack Nicklaus' record of 18, but injuries have hampered him in recent years. Woods' last major victory came at the 2008 U.S. Open.

