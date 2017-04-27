NFL Draft 2017 Order: Team-by-Team 7-Round Listings

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

With the NFL draft nearly upon us, let's take a look at this year's full draft order and preview this year's event that starts Thursday.

Obviously, the draft's first storyline will be who the Cleveland Browns select with the top overall pick. Will they select defensive end Myles Garrett, widely considered the top talent in this year's class? Or will they fill their biggest need and draft a quarterback, even in a year that doesn't seem to include an elite prospect at the position?

The Browns will be a focal point beyond the first pick, however, as they also hold the No. 12 selection. The Browns, Tennessee Titans (Nos. 5 and 18) and the New Orleans Saints (Nos. 11 and 32) all hold multiple selections in the first round and will play a major part in how the first round plays out.

So much of the draft will follow the dilemma the Browns face: Should teams use a first-rounder to pick a quarterback or perhaps select a player higher on their board at a different position?

For a moment, let's list the teams that could easily be in the market for a rookie quarterback besides the Browns: the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals (Carson Palmer is 37) and Houston Texans.

Meanwhile, B/R's Matt Miller had Mitchell Trubisky (Bills), Deshaun Watson (New York Giants) and Patrick Mahomes (Texans) going in the first round of his April 14 mock draft and Davis Webb (Los Angeles Chargers) and DeShone Kizer (Cardinals) off the board in the second round.

Still, it's always possible teams will reach to find a quarterback. A quarterback hasn't been selected within the top five picks of an NFL draft just twice since the turn of the century (2000, 2013).

There will be plenty of other options in what Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn described as a deep draft, however, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press:



Of particular note are running back and cornerback, which is loaded with talented options this year. Miller had three running backs projected to be selected in the first round and another three set to be selected in the second, while he had seven corners off the board in the first round and five being selected in the second.

Among the running backs, Leonard Fournette realistically could be a top-five pick, while all-around weapon Christian McCaffrey is one of the most intriguing offensive playmakers available. Marshon Lattimore likely will be the top cornerback off the board and may be a top-five selection himself, though teams needing help at the position will have plenty of options to choose from.

In general, almost every position is pretty deep or has truly impactful options at the top of the rankings. Offensive tackle and center are probably the draft's weaker groups, while an argument could be made that quarterback is one as well, given the lack of a projected elite player at the position.

Otherwise, it appears a lot of very talented rookies are about to hit the NFL. In five years, a championship team may be reflecting upon its 2017 draft as the turning point for the franchise.