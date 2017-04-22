Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Liverpool have an excellent chance to further secure their position in the Premier League's top four on Sunday when they welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield.

With Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester City involved in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend, the Reds can get some crucial points on the board and apply pressure to the latter duo in particular. After digging out two wins away from home in their last two outings, Jurgen Klopp will want to see his team kick on again on familiar turf.

Palace are a dangerous side, though, and they have acquitted themselves well in recent matches against the top six. With their Premier League status still not completely secured, Sam Allardyce's side will be determined to take something from this one.

It's a fixture with potentially massive connotations at both ends of the Premier League table. Here's how you can catch the action, who's set to feature and how this one will most likely play out.

Date: Sunday, April 23

Time: 4:30 p.m. (BST), 11:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports 1 (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Fox Soccer 2Go (U.S.)

Team News

Liverpool: Klopp has confirmed the match will come too soon for Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana. There are problems at the back, too, with Ragnar Klavan, Lucas Leiva and Joel Matip also doubtful.

Likely XI: Simon Mignolet; Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, James Milner; Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum, Lucas Leiva; Philippe Coutinho, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino

Crystal Palace: Allardyce will be without Mamadou Sakho, as he is ineligible to play against his parent club. After being back on the bench against Leicester City last weekend, Patrick van Aanholt may also return to the starting XI in place of Jeffrey Schlupp.

Likely XI: Wayne Hennessey; Joel Ward, Martin Kelly, James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt; Jason Puncheon, Luka Milivojevic, Yohan Cabaye; Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha

Team news courtesy of the Fantasy Football Scout

Preview

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

For much of the Premier League season, the attacking verve and intensity showcased by Klopp's Liverpool side has been marvelled at. But they've displayed different traits in recent outings.

Indeed, away at Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion the Reds rose to the challenge on both occasions to snatch 2-1 and 1-0 wins, respectively—the kind of victories needed to maintain momentum in the top-four charge.

And it's goalkeeper Mignolet, who has been criticised in his Liverpool career, who's shone brightest, with two tremendous displays.

Tony Barrett of JOE.co.uk believes he's enjoying his best run of form in his Reds career:

Arguably, so is Firmino, who netted the winner at the bet365 Stadium and the Hawthorns for Liverpool.

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

With Sadio Mane injured, he's become the focal point in this Reds attack and has relished the responsibility. The Brazilian has always been heralded for his exceptional work off the ball and the way he knits together attacking patterns; if he starts adding more goals himself, he'll become a real force to be reckoned with.

As noted by football writer Jack Lusby, the forward seems to be making progress in that area:

He'll hope to see that continue against Palace on Sunday, although the visitors have the players to cause big issues for what may potentially be a makeshift Liverpool defence.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Eagles have picked up some impressive results recently, too, winning 2-1 at Chelsea on the road before they hammered Arsenal at Selhurst Park. Both of those victories were inspired by the effervescent Zaha, who is really starting to find consistency in a Palace shirt.

Current Everton winger and former Palace man Yannick Bolasie rates the Ivory Coast international highly:

Palace have been troublesome opponents for the Reds in the past, winning on their last two visits to Anfield. And it's easy to see former Liverpool striker Benteke, Zaha and Townsend causing a lot of bother on the break. Klopp needs to formulate a plan to shut those counters down.

Liverpool have shown a savvier side in recent weeks, though, and they should be prepared for that challenge. Plus, the absence of Sakho will be a major blow for the visitors and should allow this Reds team to come through.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Crystal Palace