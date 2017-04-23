Bleacher Report's Alternative PFA Awards

0 of 8

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The votes have been cast, and soon the winners of the 2017 PFA Awards will be revealed. However, are the awards really reflective of the breadth of his Premier League campaign?

We at Bleacher Report don't think so, so we've decided to give out a number of "alternative awards." Who was the worst signing of the season? Who scored the best goal? Which player made the most remarkable comeback?

Read on to discover who's picked up the prizes at our alternative PFA Awards.