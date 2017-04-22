Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 34 EPL Predictions

Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Premier League makes its return with a boosted schedule, where Manchester United and Crystal Palace face two games amid this weekend's FA Cup semi-final slate.

The Red Devils travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Saturday before making another short trip to the Etihad Stadium next Thursday, where they'll be hoping the Citizens will have an FA Cup hangover from their clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, leaders Chelsea and second-placed Tottenham Hotspur will also have to wait until midweek to return to their league commitments after they collide at Wembley on Saturday.

That means Liverpool will have their chance to climb within two points of second spot when they host the Eagles on Sunday, while back-to-back wins for United could see them leapfrog City into the top four.

Read on for a preview of the match schedule, complete with score predictions of the upcoming fixtures, along with live-stream and TV information.

2016-17 Premier League: Schedule, Predictions Date Time Prediction Saturday, April 22 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Bournemouth 1-1 Middlesbrough Saturday, April 22 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Hull City 0-0 Watford Saturday, April 22 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET Swansea City 1-2 Stoke City Saturday, April 22 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET West Ham United 1-3 Everton Sunday, April 23 2:15 p.m. BST/9:15 a.m. ET Burnley 0-1 Manchester United Sunday, April 23 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET Liverpool 2-2 Crystal Palace Tuesday, April 25 7:35 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET Chelsea 2-0 Southampton Wednesday, April 26 7:35 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET Arsenal 2-2 Leicester City Wednesday, April 26 7:35 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET Middlesbrough 2-1 Sunderland Wednesday, April 26 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET Crystal Palace 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur Thursday, April 27 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United PremierLeague.com

Matches can be streamed via Sky Go (UK), the BT Sport app (UK) and NBC Sports App (U.S.), respectively.

Manchester United's Top-Four March

With only seven games remaining in their league campaign, United are running out of time in which to make their lunge toward the top four, but this week brings the chance to make swift strides in a short time span.

Manager Jose Mourinho's side are still to be beaten in the league in 2017 and travel to Burnley this Sunday having conceded fewer away goals than any other team in the league (13).

Football writer Liam Canning recently said that sets up the outfit for a possible run into the Champions League places:

He isn't the only one who believes a top-four finish is possible, either, after Chelsea tactician Antonio Conte predicted the Red Devils can spread their resources to succeed both domestically and in Europe.

Per the Guardian's Paul Doyle, he said: "No, I think Manchester United have the possibility to arrive in the table in the first four places. But I'm sure United's players know this situation. They want to fight to arrive in this position. It's not right to be concentrated only on one target if you have the possibility with two [options] to reach the Champions League."

Sean Dyche's Burnley side have been stubborn foes on home soil this term, conceding just 14 in 16 games at Turf Moor, but Mourinho's men have won three successive away games and have failed to score on unfamiliar territory just twice this league season.

All signs point to United—unbeaten in league competition in 180 days—adding to their quota at Burnley, while this weekend's FA Cup semi-final results will dictate much of their chances against City next Thursday.

Punchy Palace to Pinch Point at Anfield

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Two defences affected by big player absences will clash at Anfield on Sunday when Palace attempt to topple Liverpool without the services of star loanee Mamadou Sakho, who's ineligible to face his parent club.

Sky Sports' Pete Hall recently charted Sakho's progress for the Eagles since his late January arrival, providing quotes from former Liverpool under-23s coach Michael Beale, who hailed the defender's impact.

He said: "For a team like Crystal Palace, he is a godsend. He is not usually someone they could afford, or even pay that sort of salary. He is inspirational to others around him. He is one of those guys who just walks into a dressing room and has a presence, you know they are there."

The Reds have issues of their own at the back, and manager Jurgen Klopp revealed Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Lucas Leiva might not be available to partner Dean Lovren when he addressed the press on Thursday:

Liverpool have managed to score in each of their last nine outings, indicating their attack is in safe hands even with injuries to Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana, but a record of two clean sheets in 10 games is concerning.

Palace's offensive arsenal, boasting the in-form talents of Wilfried Zaha, Christan Benteke and Andros Townsend, should be able to capitalise on the Reds' potential absences by stealing a point in their away visit.