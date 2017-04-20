Adrien Broner Arrested on Open Warrant After Being Found in Shot-Up SUV

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Boxer Adrien Broner was arrested early Thursday morning in Cincinnati on an open OVI warrant.

According to Jennifer Baker of Fox19 (h/t USA Today), Broner was pulled over in a vehicle that was riddled with approximately eight bullet holes. Broner was uninjured.

Broner told police that an unidentified suspect followed him from an area bar before firing several rounds at his rented Chevrolet Suburban.

The 27-year-old Cincinnati native was released from jail on $503 bond less than four hours after being booked.

Broner boasts a 33-2 career record in the ring and has held championships at the junior lightweight, lightweight, welterweight and super lightweight levels.

He last fought in February, picking up a split-decision victory over Adrian Granados.

Broner is set to appear in court April 27 in relation to Thursday's arrest.