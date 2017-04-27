    2017 NFL Draft: List of Top Prospects, Sleepers and Final 1st-Round Mock Picks

    The 2017 NFL draft officially kicks off Thursday with the first round of action, and there is no shortage of top-level talent capable of potentially pushing teams to the next level.

    While much of the focus is on the presumed elite prospects who will come off the board in the opening picks, there are plenty of unheralded players with a chance to make a sizable impact as a late first-round pick or even a Day 2 or Day 3 selection.

    Ahead of the draft's commencement, here is a rundown of the top prospects and sleepers available, along with a full first-round mock draft with special emphasis on sleepers who could be had in the latter portion of the round.

     

    Prospect Rankings

    2017 NFL Draft Top-30 Rankings
    RankPlayer
    1Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2Jamal Adams, S, LSU
    3Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    4Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama
    5O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    6Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    7Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    8Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    9Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    10Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    11Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    12Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
    13Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    14John Ross, WR, Washington
    15Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    16Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU
    17Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    18Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    19Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
    20Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    21Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    22Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
    23David Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.)
    24Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
    25Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
    26Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    27Garett Bolles, OT, Utah
    28Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
    29Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky
    30Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
    Top Sleepers

    Top 2017 NFL Draft Sleepers By Position
    PositionPlayerSchool
    QBJoshua DobbsTennessee
    RBSamaje PerineOklahoma
    WRJosh ReynoldsTexas A&M
    TEJordan LeggettClemson
    OTZach BannerUSC
    OGDorian JohnsonPittsburgh
    CJay GuillermoClemson
    DEGarrett SickelsPenn State
    DTRyan GlasgowMichigan
    OLBJalen Reeves-MaybinTennessee
    ILBJordan EvansOklahoma
    CBSidney JonesWashington
    SDelano HillMichigan
    Mock Draft

    2017 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft
    Pick No.TeamPlayer
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    3Chicago BearsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    4Jacksonville JaguarsO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    5Tennessee Titans (from LAR)Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    6New York JetsMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    7Los Angeles ChargersJonathan Allen, DT, Alabama
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    10Buffalo BillsCorey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    11New Orleans SaintsReuben Foster, ILB, Alabama
    12Cleveland Browns (from PHI)Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    13Arizona CardinalsMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    14Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    15Indianapolis ColtsCharles Harris, DE, Missouri
    16Baltimore RavensHaason Reddick, OLB, Temple
    17Washington RedskinsMalik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
    18Tennessee TitansJohn Ross, WR, Washington
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersJabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
    20Denver BroncosRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    21Detroit LionsZach Cunningham, OLB, Vanderbilt
    22Miami DolphinsForrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky
    23New York GiantsDavid Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.)
    24Oakland RaidersJarrad Davis, ILB, Florida
    25Houston TexansDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    26Seattle SeahawksGarett Bolles, OT, Utah
    27Kansas City ChiefsChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    28Dallas CowboysObi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut
    29Green Bay PackersTre'Davious White, CB, LSU
    30Pittsburgh SteelersTakkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA
    31Atlanta FalconsBudda Baker, S, Washington
    32New Orleans Saints (from NE)Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn
    Forrest Lamp

    In a draft that is seemingly light on top-level offensive linemen, Western Kentucky's Forrest Lamp has emerged as a likely first-round pick.

    Lamp primarily played left tackle for the Hilltoppers, but he is considered a better fit at guard in the NFL due to the fact that he has short arms.

    That is among the main things preventing him from being viewed as a top-10 prospect, and it could lead to a team getting a major steal in the closing stages of the first round.

    Despite his deficiency, scouts are high on Lamp's ability and his potential to contribute at a high level in the NFL, according to NFL Draft Diamonds:

    Among those who see greatness in Lamp is former NFL guard and CBSSports.com analyst Aaron Taylor, per CBS Sports Network:

    Guards generally don't make for the sexiest first-round picks, but they are often among the best ones in terms of avoiding busts.

    There was a great deal of pressure on the Dallas Cowboys to make a splashy pick three years ago, but they went with Zack Martin, who has quickly developed into one of the NFL's premier guards.

    The Miami Dolphins would be wise to take a page out of Dallas' book at No. 22, especially since they have a significant need at guard. Jay Ajayi is becoming a top-flight NFL running back, and adding Lamp to the mix could allow Ajayi to be a contender for the rushing crown in 2017.

     

    Obi Melifonwu

    The 2017 draft is one of the strongest for the safety position in recent memory, but there is still plenty of value to be had.

    UConn's Obi Melifonwu is proof of that, as the workout warrior is likely to be available late in the first round with the likes of Jamal Adams, Malik Hooker and Jabrill Peppers receiving more attention.

    Melifonwu has undoubtedly been on the rise, though, and it is due to the fact that he tested so well at the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day.

    According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said his opinion of Melifonwu has changed significantly in recent months:

    Melifonwu might have been the biggest athletic freak at the combine, running a 4.40 40 and posting a ridiculous 44-inch vertical and 11-foot-9 broad jump. Both leaps ranked as the best of any prospect at the combine. Melifonwu has moved all the way up from the fourth-round grade I gave him during the season. He's a potential Day 1 pick now.

    While much of the interest in Melifonwu is due to the athleticism he displayed in workouts, he has strong numbers to back it up.

    As a senior in 2016, Melifonwu racked up 118 tackles for the Huskies to go along with a career-high four interceptions.

    Melifonwu is among the most sure-handed tacklers at his position, and he has ball skills to boot with eight interceptions during his time at Connecticut.

    All of that would seemingly point toward Melifonwu being an elite prospect, but he instead figures to be a value pick.

    The Cowboys have huge needs in their secondary, and if Melifonwu is still on the board when they pick at No. 28, they will be hard-pressed to pass him up.

     

    Tre'Davious White

    A host of cornerbacks are in line to come off the board late in the first round and throughout the second round, and LSU's Tre'Davious White may prove to be the best among them.

    White enjoyed four productive years with the Tigers, including a senior campaign that saw him register 35 tackles and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

    While the surface stats don't jump off the page, a deeper dive shows that White was largely dominant as a cover man in 2016, according to CFB Film Room:

    Despite that and coming from a college that traditionally produces great cornerback prospects, White isn't expected to go much higher than late in the first round.

    According to Pro Football Focus, Gordon McGuinness believes teams are making a mistake if they let him slide outside the top 10:

    The Green Bay Packers lost some key members of their secondary during their offseason, as they released cornerback Sam Shields while the versatile Micah Hyde signed with the Buffalo Bills.

    That leaves the Pack with a hole at cornerback that White could very well fill should they select him at No. 29.

    Green Bay's secondary was arguably its weakest link in 2016, but if White's coverage skills are able to translate to the NFL, it could turn into a strength for the Packers.