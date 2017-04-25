Naomi Retains WWE SmackDown Women's Championship vs. Charlotte Due to DQ

Credit: WWE.com

In her first major test since regaining the SmackDown Women's Championship, Naomi retained the title after her singles match with Charlotte ended in a disqualification.

Natalya pulled Naomi to the outside, and the trio of Natalya, Carmella and Tamina proceeded to attack both the champion and the challenger. WWE shared a replay of the beatdown:

As part of the Superstar Shakeup, SmackDown arguably scored the biggest coup of all when it landed Charlotte from Raw.

The Queen won the Raw Women's Championship on four occasions, and as seen in this tweet courtesy of WWE's official Twitter account, she wasn't interested in waiting around for an opportunity on the blue brand:

One week after making the move to SmackDown, Charlotte demanded a title shot against Naomi. The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair was first forced to earn it, however.

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon put Charlotte in a non-title match against Naomi with the stipulation that if she could beat the champ she would have a title bout the following week.

Charlotte prevailed in that contest, which set the stage for Tuesday's clash and put the pressure firmly on Naomi's shoulders.

The former Funkadactyl has risen up the ranks in the SmackDown women's division in recent months, starting with her first-ever title victory against Alexa Bliss at Elimination Chamber.

Naomi had to surrender the championship shortly thereafter due to a knee injury, but she returned in time for WrestleMania 33 in her hometown of Orlando, Florida, and managed to become a two-time titleholder.

While Naomi is one of the most athletic and electric women's wrestlers WWE has to offer, her overall resume pales in comparison to that of Charlotte.

Because of that fact, Naomi entered the match as something of an underdog, which is something she has grown accustomed to.

Since Naomi and Charlotte were unable to determine a winner, their rivalry could carry over to Backlash, SmackDown Live's next pay-per-view on May 21.

Natalya, Tamina and Carmella have clearly made a big impact on the SmackDown women's division, though, and it's only a matter of time before one of the three makes a run at the championship.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).