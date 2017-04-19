Michael Phelps Doesn't Rule Out Possible Swimming Comeback, Says 'We'll See'

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

United States swimmer Michael Phelps has not entirely ruled out a return to competition following his retirement after the 2016 Olympics.

During a media tour on Tuesday, Phelps discussed when he will know for sure about a possible comeback.

“The true test will be, if I do end up going over to the worlds [world championships in July] this summer, do I have that itch again?” Phelps said, according to the Associated Press (via NBC Sports' Nick Zaccardi).

Even though Phelps played coy with his response to the Associated Press, he did have a more definitive-sounding response on Monday prior to an appearance on The Today Show, via Zaccardi:

It’s different now for me being on deck and watching compared to four years ago because I felt like I had the itch a little bit then, when I first retired. Now, I’m just like, yeah, I don’t miss it. I don’t miss getting in and warming up and being freezing when you get out of the pool or sitting at a meet for five or six hours a day. That’s not going to happen anymore.

Phelps did play a practical joke on Twitter on April Fool's Day about coming back:

Because of the four-year gap between Olympics, Phelps isn't under immediate pressure to decide on his future. He announced his retirement after the 2012 Olympics before returning to the pool two years later at the Arena Grand Prix in preparation for the 2016 games.

After winning six more medals, including five gold, in Rio, he retired with an Olympic-record 28 total medals.

