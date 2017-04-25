    2017 NFL Draft: Predictions for This Year's Star Prospects

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2017

    AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 17: Defensive lineman Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates after sacking quarterback Sean White of the Auburn Tigers during an NCAA college football game on September 17, 2016 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)
    Butch Dill/Getty Images

    While everyone has their opinions, the 2017 NFL draft is full of uncertainty.

    Myles Garrett projects to be the top overall pick, but there is no guarantee the Cleveland Browns pull the trigger. The rest of the teams might have a game plan heading into Thursday night, although everything will depend on what happens in front of them.

    In a deep class that features debate at just about every position, teams will all try to outsmart their competition. The fun comes from finding out where the top names will end up on draft day.

    Here are the latest predictions for the first round of the 2017 draft.

     

    2017 NFL Mock Draft
    PickTeamPlayerPos.School
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles GarrettDETexas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitchell TrubiskyQBNorth Carolina
    3Chicago BearsSolomon ThomasDEStanford
    4Jacksonville JaguarsLeonard FournetteRBLSU
    5Tennessee Titans (from Rams)Marshon LattimoreCBOhio State
    6New York JetsJamal AdamsSLSU
    7Los Angeles ChargersMalik HookerSOhio State
    8Carolina PanthersJonathan AllenDLAlabama
    9Cincinnati BengalsReuben FosterILBAlabama
    10Buffalo BillsMike WilliamsWRClemson
    11New Orleans SaintsDerek BarnettDETennessee
    12Cleveland Browns (from Eagles)Deshaun WatsonQBClemson
    13Arizona CardinalsPatrick MahomesQBTexas Tech
    14Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings)Christian McCaffreyRBStanford
    15Indianapolis ColtsTakkarist McKinleyOLBUCLA
    16Baltimore RavensHaason ReddickLBTemple
    17Washington RedskinsMalik McDowellDTMichigan State
    18Tennessee TitansCorey DavisWRWestern Michigan
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersRyan RamczykOTWisconsin
    20Denver BroncosO.J. HowardTEAlabama
    21Detroit LionsDalvin CookRBFlorida State
    22Miami DolphinsForrest LampOGWestern Kentucky
    23New York GiantsDavid NjokuTEMiami
    24Oakland RaidersQuincy WilsonCBFlorida
    25Houston TexansDeShone KizerQBNotre Dame
    26Seattle SeahawksGarett BollesOTUtah
    27Kansas City ChiefsGareon ConleyCBOhio State
    28Dallas CowboysJabrill PeppersSMichigan
    29Green Bay PackersTaco CharltonDEMichigan
    30Pittsburgh SteelersCharles HarrisDEMissouri
    31Atlanta FalconsJarrad DavisOLBFlorida
    32New Orleans Saints (from Patriots)John RossWRWashington

     

    Notable Picks

    San Francisco 49ers: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

    1. Blake Jarwin_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    2. Ben Gedeon_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    3. Chad Hansen_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    4. Aaron Jones_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    5. Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon

    6. Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17

    7. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    8. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    9. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    10. Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft

    11. Isaiah McKenzie_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    12. ArDarius Stewart_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    13. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    14. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    15. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    16. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    17. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    18. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    19. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    20. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    21. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    22. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    23. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    24. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    25. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    26. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    27. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    28. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    29. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    30. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    31. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    32. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    33. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    34. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    35. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    36. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    37. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    38. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    39. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    40. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    41. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    42. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    43. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    44. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    45. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    46. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    47. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    48. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    49. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    50. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    51. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    52. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    53. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    54. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    55. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    56. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    57. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    58. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    59. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    60. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    61. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    62. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    63. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    64. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    65. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    66. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    67. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    68. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    69. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    70. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    71. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    72. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    73. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    74. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    75. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    76. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    77. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    78. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    79. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    80. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    81. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    82. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    83. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    84. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    85. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    86. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    87. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    88. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    89. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    90. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    91. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    92. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    93. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    94. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    95. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    96. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Cleveland Browns were considering Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 1 pick, but Garrett is simply too good to pass up at the top of the draft. The Browns need a quarterback, but the pass-rusher is as safe a pick as there is in this class.

    The San Francisco 49ers also need a quarterback, and there isn't a good enough reason to avoid taking one at No. 2.

    While the team added Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley in the offseason, neither is a long-term solution at the position. Instead, they both could serve as placeholders until a younger, better player is ready to take control of the offense.

    That person could be Trubisky, who is still raw with only one year of starting experience but has all the tools you want from a quarterback. The North Carolina star has a strong arm, good athleticism and he knows how to handle himself in the pocket.

    San Francisco won't need him to start right away but instead could let him develop before reaching his potential in the NFL.

            

    Cincinnati Bengals: Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama

    TUSCALOOSA, AL - APRIL 18: Reuben Foster #10 of the Crimson team reacts to a play during the University of Alabama Crimson Tide A-day spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 18, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    The Cincinnati Bengals have been known for their defense over the years, but last year's squad ranked just 17th in yards allowed last season.

    The linebacker corps has been especially disappointing, with Vontaze Burfict struggling to even stay on the field with just 26 games played over the last three seasons. Although the team signed Kevin Minter in the offseason, they could still use help.

    Reuben Foster should be able to make an immediate impact as a prototypical middle linebacker who can cover from sideline to sideline on the field for all three downs. He was a leader on Alabama's defense, winning the Dick Butkus award as the top linebacker in the country.

    Unfortunately, this selection comes with significant risk.

    A shoulder injury could slow him down, although his agent explained his recovery was ahead of schedule. Foster also failed a drug test at the combine for having a diluted sample.

    Still, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller thinks highly of the linebacker:

    The Bengals have benefited from high-risk players in the past and should be willing to take the chance once again for a potential game-changing talent.

            

    Philadelphia Eagles: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

    Thomas Boyd/Associated Press

    While he has a chance at being taken even earlier, this is about the right point for Christian McCaffrey to come off the board.

    The Philadelphia Eagles need some consistency at running back they didn't see last season. Ryan Mathews, Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood took turns in the backfield and produced some good games, but none can be trusted over a full season.

    McCaffrey has everything you want in a running back after totaling 4,577 yards from scrimmage over the past two seasons at Stanford. He not only can pick up yards between the tackles, he is an elite receiver out of the backfield who could provide a boost to the passing game for Carson Wentz.

    His numbers at the combine also showcased his pure athleticism, including a 40-yard dash time of 4.48 seconds and three-cone drill of 6.57 seconds. This explosiveness proves he will be able to turn his college production into success in the NFL.

    In a class full of high-upside running backs like Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon and others, McCaffrey could be the best available.

            

    Dallas Cowboys: Jabrill Peppers, S, Dallas Cowboys

    1. Blake Jarwin_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    2. Ben Gedeon_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    3. Chad Hansen_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    4. Aaron Jones_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    5. Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon

    6. Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17

    7. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    8. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    9. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    10. Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft

    11. Isaiah McKenzie_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    12. ArDarius Stewart_NFL DRAFT NIGHT

    13. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    14. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    15. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    16. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    17. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    18. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    19. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    20. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    21. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    22. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    23. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    24. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    25. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    26. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    27. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    28. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    29. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    30. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    31. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    32. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    33. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    34. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    35. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    36. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    37. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    38. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    39. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    40. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    41. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    42. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    43. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    44. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    45. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    46. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    47. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    48. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    49. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    50. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    51. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    52. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    53. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    54. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    55. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    56. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    57. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    58. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    59. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    60. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    61. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    62. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    63. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    64. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    65. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    66. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    67. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    68. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    69. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    70. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    71. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    72. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    73. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    74. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    75. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    76. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    77. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    78. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    79. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    80. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    81. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    82. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    83. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    84. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    85. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    86. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    87. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    88. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    89. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    90. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    91. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    92. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    93. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    94. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    95. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    96. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    Jabrill Peppers was one of the biggest stars of the college football season. The Michigan product was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist thanks to his ability to contribute in many phases of the game.

    While his athleticism and versatility keeps his upside high, his lack of experience at any specific position leaves concerns.

    Different organizations could use him at different spots, but the Dallas Cowboys need a safety after losing J.J. Wilcox and Barry Church to free agency this offseason. Although Jeff Heath has potential, Peppers would fit in well in the secondary alongside Byron Jones.

    With that said, a set position won't stop him from making an impact in a variety of ways. Peppers could help against the run or the pass, will be valuable on the blitz and should be able to confuse offenses by lining up at different spots on the field. He could even contribute on specials teams and offense with a creative coaching staff.

    Like Foster, Peppers had a reported diluted drug test sample at the combine, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. This could scare off some teams, but it will unlikely affect the Cowboys.

    Dallas needs to add talent to its defense, and Peppers would help in a big way.