2017 NFL Draft: Predictions for This Year's Star Prospects

While everyone has their opinions, the 2017 NFL draft is full of uncertainty.

Myles Garrett projects to be the top overall pick, but there is no guarantee the Cleveland Browns pull the trigger. The rest of the teams might have a game plan heading into Thursday night, although everything will depend on what happens in front of them.

In a deep class that features debate at just about every position, teams will all try to outsmart their competition. The fun comes from finding out where the top names will end up on draft day.

Here are the latest predictions for the first round of the 2017 draft.

2017 NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Player Pos. School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitchell Trubisky QB North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Solomon Thomas DE Stanford 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette RB LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (from Rams) Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 6 New York Jets Jamal Adams S LSU 7 Los Angeles Chargers Malik Hooker S Ohio State 8 Carolina Panthers Jonathan Allen DL Alabama 9 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster ILB Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Mike Williams WR Clemson 11 New Orleans Saints Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 12 Cleveland Browns (from Eagles) Deshaun Watson QB Clemson 13 Arizona Cardinals Patrick Mahomes QB Texas Tech 14 Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings) Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 15 Indianapolis Colts Takkarist McKinley OLB UCLA 16 Baltimore Ravens Haason Reddick LB Temple 17 Washington Redskins Malik McDowell DT Michigan State 18 Tennessee Titans Corey Davis WR Western Michigan 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 20 Denver Broncos O.J. Howard TE Alabama 21 Detroit Lions Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 22 Miami Dolphins Forrest Lamp OG Western Kentucky 23 New York Giants David Njoku TE Miami 24 Oakland Raiders Quincy Wilson CB Florida 25 Houston Texans DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame 26 Seattle Seahawks Garett Bolles OT Utah 27 Kansas City Chiefs Gareon Conley CB Ohio State 28 Dallas Cowboys Jabrill Peppers S Michigan 29 Green Bay Packers Taco Charlton DE Michigan 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Charles Harris DE Missouri 31 Atlanta Falcons Jarrad Davis OLB Florida 32 New Orleans Saints (from Patriots) John Ross WR Washington

Notable Picks

San Francisco 49ers: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Cleveland Browns were considering Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 1 pick, but Garrett is simply too good to pass up at the top of the draft. The Browns need a quarterback, but the pass-rusher is as safe a pick as there is in this class.

The San Francisco 49ers also need a quarterback, and there isn't a good enough reason to avoid taking one at No. 2.

While the team added Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley in the offseason, neither is a long-term solution at the position. Instead, they both could serve as placeholders until a younger, better player is ready to take control of the offense.

That person could be Trubisky, who is still raw with only one year of starting experience but has all the tools you want from a quarterback. The North Carolina star has a strong arm, good athleticism and he knows how to handle himself in the pocket.

San Francisco won't need him to start right away but instead could let him develop before reaching his potential in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals: Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have been known for their defense over the years, but last year's squad ranked just 17th in yards allowed last season.

The linebacker corps has been especially disappointing, with Vontaze Burfict struggling to even stay on the field with just 26 games played over the last three seasons. Although the team signed Kevin Minter in the offseason, they could still use help.

Reuben Foster should be able to make an immediate impact as a prototypical middle linebacker who can cover from sideline to sideline on the field for all three downs. He was a leader on Alabama's defense, winning the Dick Butkus award as the top linebacker in the country.

Unfortunately, this selection comes with significant risk.

A shoulder injury could slow him down, although his agent explained his recovery was ahead of schedule. Foster also failed a drug test at the combine for having a diluted sample.

Still, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller thinks highly of the linebacker:

The Bengals have benefited from high-risk players in the past and should be willing to take the chance once again for a potential game-changing talent.

Philadelphia Eagles: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

Thomas Boyd/Associated Press

While he has a chance at being taken even earlier, this is about the right point for Christian McCaffrey to come off the board.

The Philadelphia Eagles need some consistency at running back they didn't see last season. Ryan Mathews, Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood took turns in the backfield and produced some good games, but none can be trusted over a full season.

McCaffrey has everything you want in a running back after totaling 4,577 yards from scrimmage over the past two seasons at Stanford. He not only can pick up yards between the tackles, he is an elite receiver out of the backfield who could provide a boost to the passing game for Carson Wentz.

His numbers at the combine also showcased his pure athleticism, including a 40-yard dash time of 4.48 seconds and three-cone drill of 6.57 seconds. This explosiveness proves he will be able to turn his college production into success in the NFL.

In a class full of high-upside running backs like Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon and others, McCaffrey could be the best available.

Dallas Cowboys: Jabrill Peppers, S, Dallas Cowboys

Jabrill Peppers was one of the biggest stars of the college football season. The Michigan product was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist thanks to his ability to contribute in many phases of the game.

While his athleticism and versatility keeps his upside high, his lack of experience at any specific position leaves concerns.

Different organizations could use him at different spots, but the Dallas Cowboys need a safety after losing J.J. Wilcox and Barry Church to free agency this offseason. Although Jeff Heath has potential, Peppers would fit in well in the secondary alongside Byron Jones.

With that said, a set position won't stop him from making an impact in a variety of ways. Peppers could help against the run or the pass, will be valuable on the blitz and should be able to confuse offenses by lining up at different spots on the field. He could even contribute on specials teams and offense with a creative coaching staff.

Like Foster, Peppers had a reported diluted drug test sample at the combine, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. This could scare off some teams, but it will unlikely affect the Cowboys.

Dallas needs to add talent to its defense, and Peppers would help in a big way.