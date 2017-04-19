Jimmy Walker Reveals He Has Lyme Disease, Will Continue to Play on PGA Tour

Harry How/Getty Images

PGA Tour star Jimmy Walker revealed Wednesday he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, but he said he intends to keep playing golf as long as his body will allow him.

Per Mike McAllister of PGATour.com, doctors discovered the disease after Walker underwent testing one day before the 2017 Masters began.

"We've been talking to a lot of doctors," Walker said, per McAllister. "I think that was more of what was going on as opposed to the mono."

Walker did note he has not yet started taking medication for the disease while doctors go over additional blood tests he had taken on Monday, which will allow him to play in the Texas Open this week.

“I heard it [medication] can take it out of you pretty bad for four, five days,” he said. “… Anybody knows me, rest isn’t something I’m really good at doing.”

He first began developing symptoms around Thanksgiving, when McAllister noted Walker was battling fatigue, loss of strength and irritability.

Walker won the PGA Championship last year, his first career victory in a major. He has not won on the PGA Tour since that event and finished tied for 18th at the Masters two weeks ago.

