Biggest NFL Stories You Missed During Draft Mania

0 of 10

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

You may not have heard, but in just a few days, the 2017 NFL draft will begin in Philadelphia.

I know. I was surprised too.

Kidding aside, the draft has been the dominant story surrounding the National Football League dating back over a month. And the closer we get to April 27, the more the hype and hoopla surrounding the draft punt every other story to the back burner.

However, just because the draft is the biggest story in town doesn't make it the only story in town. Plenty of other things are going on around the NFL.

There have been more than a few free-agent developments, including one Pro Bowl running back potentially coming out of retirement and another one possibly inching toward it.

There's been a move in the league office that could have a big impact on the upcoming season—a season we know more about now that the schedule has dropped.

And there's the latest weird scandal enveloping a star quarterback.

Whether it's those stories, injury updates or news from the first round of workouts of the season, here's a look around the NFL at the biggest stories that have nothing to do with the draft.