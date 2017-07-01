Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Agree to Record 5-Year, $201m Contract

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The superteam is staying together.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a 5-year, $201 million deal, according to his agent Jeff Austin, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Curry has been a leader for a Warriors team that has won 207 regular-season games over the last three years with two NBA titles and three finals appearances.

He was named the league's Most Valuable Player twice in this stretch, including in 2016 when he became the first-ever unanimous winner of the award. Although his numbers dropped a bit in 2016-17 with the addition of Kevin Durant, he remained one of the top all-around players in the NBA.

Even after his points per game fell from 30.1 to 25.3, Curry showed no signs of wanting to move on in free agency.

"I want to be back here," Curry said last September, per Ethan Sherwood Strauss of ESPN.com. "I like playing here, and that's it."

The 16-1 effort through the postseason showed just how good the Warriors were at their best.

However, the point guard was underpaid over the past few years. He made only slightly more than $12 million this past season at the end of his four-year extension, worth about $44 million in total. He will now make closer to what he is worth as a true NBA superstar.

Though Andre Iguodala's future in Golden State remains unclear, with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still under contract and Kevin Durant expected to re-sign/also returning, the Warriors should remain a top contender for the NBA title for at least the next few years.