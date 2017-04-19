Derek Jeter, Jeb Bush Reportedly Joining Forces in Effort to Buy Miami Marlins

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Longtime New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush are reportedly working together in an effort to purchase the Miami Marlins.

Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald wrote Wednesday that Jeter and Bush have agreed to compete as a tandem against Wayne Rothbaum and any unknown parties involved in the talks. They originally displayed separate interest in buying the Major League Baseball franchise.

Generating the finances necessary to buy the Marlins from current owner Jeffrey Loria remains a key question as part of the joint effort.

They are estimated to have a combined net worth of just over $200 million. TheRichest projects the former MLB superstar's financial worth at $185 million. Bush currently checks in at $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In December, Mike Ozanian of Forbes reported the asking price by Loria was $1.7 billion, even though the outlet listed the organization at $940 million in its annual valuations.

Jeter has previously discussed his desire to become part of an MLB ownership group. Matthew J. Belvedere of CNBC noted the former infielder called owning a team his "ultimate goal," with a hope of carrying baseball back up the American sports ladder.

"In my mind, this is the greatest sport in the world," Jeter said on Squawk Box. "I think baseball is taking somewhat of a back seat to some of the other sports. Some of the other sports are the sexy sports."

The Miami Herald report stated Loria is in the process of "fielding offers" for the Marlins. No timetable has been set for the potential sale of the club, though.

