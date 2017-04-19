Steph Curry Eliminates 'Unnecessary Distractions' by Deleting Social Media Apps

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Like rival LeBron James, Stephen Curry is making sure he is focused on the task at hand by eliminating distractions.

Zero Dark 30 activated.

The Golden State Warriors superstar recently told Chris Haynes of ESPN that he deleted all of the social media apps from his phone before the playoffs began. The reason behind it, of course, is he wants to devote all of his attention toward winning another championship.

"When you're really trying to zone in and keep your focus, you don't want to have any unnecessary distractions during this point of the season," Curry said, per Haynes. "We have goals to accomplish, and you want to make sure you're giving your all."

James has made "Zero Dark Thirty-23" his own special postseason tradition. While the Warriors sharp-shooter's approach is essentially the same as the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar's, Curry—who has apparently done this the past two years as well—explained that he isn't following in anyone's footsteps.

"I didn't do it because he did it. I'm not reinventing the wheel," Curry said. "It's just a way to help me keep my focus on what's important."



There's nothing ground-breaking about staying off your phone, especially when it's crunch time. Basketball should be the main focus right now because all that matters is hoisting that Larry O'Brien Trophy.

For the reigning two-time MVP, he's found something that works. And he has no plans on changing things up.

"It's worked for me so far," Curry explained to Haynes. "I'm going to stay with it."

Make all the 3-1 jokes you want, but Curry has helped his team reach the Finals in each of the past two seasons. Not to mention the fact that James has made it to six consecutive Finals. If ditching social media for a couple months is the key to being one of the last two teams standing, more players may want to take note.

