Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly ready to part with a world-record transfer fee to sign AS Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe this summer.

According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, City know they'll have to break the bank with an offer of more than the £89.3 million Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba last summer if they are to sign the 18-year-old, who has taken Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League by storm this season.

BBC's Neil Henderson showed how the story was covered:

"The biggest threat to [Pep] Guardiola comes from Real Madrid," Fissler noted. "The Spanish giants are also desperate to sign the brilliant teenager."

The report also suggesed that plenty of Europe's elite sides have been keeping a close eye on Mbappe. Here's a look at why:

City and their manager got a firsthand look at the forward when he dazzled against the Sky Blues in the Champions League earlier in the campaign. Mbappe netted in both legs of the second-round tie, leaving the Premier League side in knots at the back.

He's continued to impress since that meeting, bagging three goals in the quarter-finals against Borussia Dortmund. The tyro has also netted 12 times in Ligue 1, and he's naturally being talked about as having the potential to become one of the best players in the world.

As noted by ESPN FC's Liam Twomey, for a player who's still so young, there's remarkable composure in Mbappe's play:

A world-record fee may seem excessive for a teenager, but in the case of the Monaco man, it's understandable. After all, a career of massive prosperity lies ahead for Mbappe. City are one of few clubs with the financial might to part with that kind of cash.

Monaco will be desperate to keep him around, though, and the youngster would surely benefit from another season of development in the principality.

Benjamin Mendy Rumours

BORIS HORVAT/Getty Images

According to Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star Sunday, Manchester City are set to beat out local rivals Manchester United in the race to sign Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy.

"The French club's highly rated defender is only expected to be tempted away from Monaco if it's to a club who can give him continued Champions League action," Hetherington noted. "And at the moment, City are in a stronger position to do that."

City are well-placed to finish in the top four, while United are likely to need to win the UEFA Europa League if they are to be in the competition next term.

Mendy only joined Monaco last summer, and he's since become a key part of Leonardo Jardim's side; according to Hetherington, the Ligue 1 outfit could demand a whopping £60 million from any suitors.

As noted by Squawka Football in March, Mendy and Djibril Sidibe have provided major threats from the full-back positions:

Given Aleksandar Kolarov and Gael Clichy are City's current options at left-back, they undoubtedly need to strengthen in the transfer window. Mendy, with his bullish surges forward, would be a fine acquisition.

There are areas he'd need to improve in to be a success in the Premier League, most notably his defensive concentration and final ball. But the 22-year-old boasts all the attributes needed to be a key outlet for City for many years to come.